Maumelle downs rival LR Parkview

The Parkview-Maumelle rivalry got back to its old form.

Wire-to-wire excitement highlighted Maumelle's 63-53 victory over Little Rock Parkview on Tuesday night, and unlike last season, no one stormed the court at Hornet Arena until the conclusion of the game.

It was not that way the last time Maumelle hosted its longtime rival. Last season, the game was stopped in the third quarter and later eliminated from the schedule after players and fans stormed the court.

"You never want anything to happen other than just the game to be played," Maumelle Coach Michael Shook said. "But even before last year, this is a fun rivalry. There's been many years where it was us two competing for conference titles and things like that. This has always been a fun one."

"Their guys did what they're supposed to," Parkview Coach Scotty Thurman said. "They defended their home court, and we'll see them again. It's always fun for these guys when they're around the fanfare. You want to be able to enjoy the spirit. This was an enjoyable atmosphere. They did what they had to do, and we didn't do what we had to do."

Maumelle (12-8, 5-0 5A-Central) and Parkview (9-9, 2-2) were tied 34-34 at halftime. Third-quarter play produced no more than a two-point lead for either team and the score was tied 43-43 at the end of the quarter.

Only the stars had been established, led by the steady play of Maumelle sophomore forward Markalon Rochell, who would finished with 24 points. Freshman forward Jordan Lewis scored 11 points for Maumelle, and senior guard Addison Shelton added 10.

Shelton transferred from Parkview for his final season.

Senior Nate Coley led Parkview with 14 points. Senior Ayden Hansberry scored 13, and junior Dallas Thomas scored 12.

Coley scored two layups through crowded lanes, the last with 6:15 left in the fourth quarter, to give Parkview a 49-47 lead. Parkview would not score again for more than four minutes. By then, Maumelle had built a 57-49 lead.

"That's not typical of us," Thurman said. "When you don't shoot it on the road, you can't expect to win."

Parkview was within 57-53 after Hansberry's three-pointer with 1:37 left. But on Maumelle's next possession, Shelton hit a running jumper with a minute to play.

"This game does mean more," Shook said. "That's why my hands and my face are as wet as my shirt."

Girls

Little Rock Parkview 56, Maumelle 24

Senior forward Jasmine Davis scored 16 points to lead Little Rock Parkview to victorye.

Jada Page also had nine for Parkview (11-5, 3-1 5A Central). Raelen Randle scored 13 for Maumelle (7-12-2-3).