Musselman continues to be strong on recruiting front

Recent news continues to show Arkansas coach Eric Musselman and his staff are recruiting at a high level, with top prospects listing the Razorbacks high on their lists and two more elite junior prospects on campus Wednesday.

ESPN 5-star prospect Ian Jackson, 6-5, 180 pounds, of Bronx Cardinal Hayes, arrived in Fayetteville late Tuesday night for an official visit, and ESPN 4-star Dink Pate, 6-8, 180, of Dallas Pinkston arrived Wednesday for the start of his unofficial visit.

Jackson, who will leave Fayetteville on Thursday afternoon, has offers from Arkansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, LSU, Kansas, UCLA, Oregon and numerous other programs.

Pate has scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Alabama, Arizona, TCU, Texas A&M, Houston, LSU, Auburn and Central Florida. Rivals rates him a 5-star recruit and the No. 18 prospect in the nation.

ESPN rates Jackson the No. 2 prospect nationally in the 2024 class and top shooting guard. Pate is rated the No. 19 shooting guard.

Jackson and Pate will be in attendance for Arkansas' top-15 showdown against Alabama in Bud Walton Arena.

Jackson has officially visited North Carolina, Kentucky, Oregon and LSU. His teammate and 4-star junior prospect Elijah Moore cut his list of schools to Arkansas, Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma State and Syracuse on Tuesday.

Moore has said he wants to visit Fayetteville.

Another ESPN 5-star junior Amier Ali, who is the No. 13 prospect in the nation, plans to officially visit Arkansas in the spring, according to his father, Mohamed Ali.

Ali, 6-8, 180, of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Kentucky, Kansas, LSU, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, UCLA, Memphis, Kansas State and other schools.

His father plans to attend a couple of Razorbacks games prior to his son’s official visit.

ESPN rates him the No. 4 small forward and No. 13 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class.

ESPN 4-star Labaron Philon, 6-4, 175, of Mobile (Ala.) Baker, also reduced his list of schools Tuesday, with Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Kansas, Ole Miss and Tennessee making the cut. He is good friends with Arkansas freshman Barry Dunning.

ESPN rates Philon the No. 8 point guard and No. 36 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class. He is the No. 1-rated recruit in Alabama in his class.

Class of 2024 4-star Trentyn Flowers also included the Razorbacks in his top five along with North Carolina, Louisville, Alabama and Creighton.

Flowers, 6-9, 195, of Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy, narrowed his list of more than 40 scholarship offers to 13 in October.

ESPN rates Flowers as a high-4-star recruit, the No. 9 small forward and No. 24 overall prospect in the nation in his class. His 89 rating is one point shy of 5-star status.

He was a standout at the Peach Invitational Tournament in July after averaging 13.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks in 4 games playing for Strive For Greatness.

In an October interview with WholeHogSports, Flower said he plans to visit Arkansas.

ESPN top-15 sophomore prospect BJ Davis-Ray visited the Razorbacks for the 74-68 victory over Missouri last week. He said afterward that he plans to make an official visit to Fayetteville at some point.

Davis-Ray, 6-6, 180, of Link Academy in Branson, Mo., has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma, LSU, Illinois, Tennessee and other programs.

ESPN rates him the No. 13 overall prospect in the nation in the 2025 class and No. 4 small forward. His rating of 89 is one point shy of 5-star designation.