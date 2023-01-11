• After weeks of hype and days of leaks, readers got a chance to judge Prince Harry's book for themselves when it went on sale around the world Tuesday. The publisher said "Spare" sold 400,000 copies in the U.K. in all formats -- hardback, e-book and audio -- on its first day. "As far as we know, the only books to have sold more in their first day are those starring the other Harry," meaning J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter, said Larry Finlay of Transworld Penguin Random House. A few stores in Britain opened at midnight to sell copies to royal devotees and the merely curious. Many said they wanted to form their own opinion after days of snippets and debate on news sites and television. "I'm excited just to hear about Prince Harry's life from Prince Harry," said Sarah Nakana, who bought the book at London's Victoria station. "There's so much misinformation, disinformation about Harry and Meghan." In the ghostwritten memoir, Harry, 38, recounts his grief at the death of his mother, Princess Diana, his disputes with his brother, Prince William, and frustration at the role of royal "spare" in the shadow of his elder sibling, who is heir to the British throne. He lacerates the U.K.'s tabloid press for coverage he considers prurient, intrusive and sometimes plain wrong, claims his relatives were unwelcoming to his wife, Meghan, and accuses members of the royal family, including his stepmother Camilla, of leaking stories to burnish their own reputations. Buckingham Palace has not commented on any of the allegations, though royal allies have pushed back, largely anonymously. Harry's exposure of bitter divisions in the House of Windsor -- alongside details of his mental health struggles, experiences with sex and drugs and his military career -- has generated reams of media coverage. The book is the top seller on Amazon's U.K. site, which like many big retailers is offering it half-price, and it's already one of the year's biggest sellers. John Cotterill of the Waterstones bookstore chain said "Spare" was "one of the biggest pre-order titles of the last decade." Caroline Lennon arrived at a Waterstones store in central London at 6 a.m. Tuesday. "I did expect a queue. Unfortunately, there's no queue. I'm just by myself," she said. "I want to read (it) because I like the royal family and I don't care what anybody says," she said. "People will criticize that. I don't care because I like the royal family, and I like Harry and Meghan."

• Authorities in Puerto Rico arrested Randy Ortiz Acevedo of the reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy on domestic violence charges after a judge on Monday ruled there was sufficient evidence against him. Ortiz was detained on $15,000 bond, prosecutor Anthony Oyola said. He said the charges stem from an incident Saturday and that only Ortiz's mother testified on his behalf before he was charged. Jowell & Randy are considered reggaeton pioneers.

A poster advertises the midnight opening of a store to sell the new book by Prince Harry called "Spare" in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry's memoir “Spare” arrives in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)



A customer reads a copy of the new book by Prince Harry called "Spare" at a book store in Rome, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" arrives in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)



A member of staff places the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called "Spare" at a book store in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" went on sale in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)



Copies of the new book by Prince Harry called "Spare" are shrink-wrapped before being displayed in a bookstore in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" went on sale in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)



CORRECTS SLUG -- Copies of the new book by Prince Harry called "Spare" are displayed at a book store in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" went on sale in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)



Members of staff place the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called "Spare" at a book store in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" went on sale in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)



A couple take a photograph in front of a display in the window of a book shop in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. After weeks of hype and days of leaks, readers have the chance to judge Prince Harry's book for themselves. "Spare" went on sale around the world on Tuesday. In Britain, a few stores opened at midnight to sell copies of "Spare" to diehard royal devotees and the merely curious. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)



Members of staff place the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called "Spare" at a book store in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" went on sale in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

