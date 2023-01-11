Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Hamlin to assist youth

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin plans to support young people through education and sports with the $8.6 million in GoFundMe donations that unexpectedly poured into his toy drive fundraiser after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game last week. He will also use proceeds from the sale of new T-shirts, emblazoned with "Did We Win?" along with his hands in the shape of a heart, to raise money for the trauma center in Cincinnati that treated him. Hamlin, 24, who live-tweeted through his team's victory over New England on Sunday, tweeted Tuesday that he has returned to Buffalo but is still in the hospital being evaluated. He has teamed with The Giving Back Fund, a nonprofit that helps athletes and celebrities manage their charitable giving, to host the "The Chasing M's Foundation" Charitable Fund. GoFundMe representatives told The Associated Press the crowdfunding platform will soon transfer the donations that have come in since Hamlin's injury Jan. 2 to the new fund. Chasing M's is Hamlin's apparel company. Hamlin and his family "are humbled by the tremendous support that has been shown as he recovers," according to his marketing representative, Jordon Rooney.

Commanders' OC fired

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner was fired Tuesday after his third year on the job featured an offense that underperformed with multiple quarterbacks and contributed to the team missing the playoffs. Coach Ron Rivera announced the move less than 48 hours after the end of another season in Washington without a postseason appearance. "Unfortunately, we did not live up to the expectations and standard that I expected to see from our offensive unit," Rivera said in a statement. "I felt it was best for a fresh start at the coordinator position heading into next year." The Commanders went 8-8-1 and were ranked 20th in the NFL in offense, 21st in passing and 24th in scoring.

Rattler to return

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler posted his plan to return to the Gamecocks on social medial Tuesday night. A video showed Rattler's highlights this season and ended with the words, "He's Back." Rattler's future had been among the biggest offseason questions for South Carolina, which finished 8-5 this season and ranked No. 23 in the final AP poll. Rattler's NFL stock rose at the end of the season as he led South Carolina to consecutive wins over No. 5 Tennessee, 63-38, and No. 8 Clemson, 31-30, a week later. Rattler passed for 3,026 yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season. More than a third of his passing yards came in the final three games. After a 45-38 loss at the Gator Bowl to Notre Dame, Rattler told members of the media he'd take some time before deciding his future.

BASEBALL

Belt signs with Toronto

First baseman Brandon Belt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized a $9.3 million, one-year contract Tuesday. The 34-year-old had spent his previous 12 big league seasons with the San Francisco Giants. He was limited to 78 games last year due to a right knee injury that required season-ending surgery. He hit .213 with 8 home runs and 23 RBI, playing his last game on Aug. 20.

Dickerson to Nats

Outfielder Corey Dickerson finalized a $2.25 million, one-year deal with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. Dickerson, 33, was a free agent after playing for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022, batting .267 with 6 home runs and 36 RBI in 96 games. In 10 seasons, he has a .281 career batting average with 134 home runs and 452 RBI.

BASKETBALL

Raptors lose Porter

Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. has undergone surgery on his left foot and will miss the rest of the season. Porter had been sidelined with a dislocated toe since November and appeared in only eight games this season. Porter averaged 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in his first season with Toronto.