Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 11, 1923

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville's fires will be announced by a steam siren in the future. The City Council Monday night authorized Mayor Allan Wilson to buy the alarm, which will cost about $100. The device will be placed at the Fayetteville Gas and Electric Company's plant. One blast will signify a fire in the First ward, two in the Second and three in the Third.

50 years ago

Jan. 11, 1973

• Federal Judge G. Thomas Eisele will hold another hearing Tuesday on the constitutionality of conditions at the Pulaski County Jail. The inmate plaintiffs petitioned Wednesday for another hearing alleging that the defendants (County Judge B. Frank Mackey, Sheriff Monroe Love and Jailer Opal Allen) still were not complying with court orders issued in June 1971. According to the petition, the jail still is segregated, physical force still is used against inmates and inmates are not permitted to communicate by mail or telephone with their attorneys.

25 years ago

Jan. 11, 1998

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County would lose $18 million a year in revenue if voters repeal a 17-year-old tax, administrators said Friday. Quorum Court member Rod White wants voters to have a chance in November to end a countywide 1-cent sales tax collected since 1981. An ordinance sponsored by White, a Republican first elected in 1993, to put the question on the ballot was considered by the Quorum Court for the first time Thursday. ... "It probably means more to the smaller communities than it does to the larger towns," said Roger Haney, assistant county administrator. "It would cut into them pretty good." Prairie Grove, for example, received about $295,000 from the sales tax in 1997, about one-fifth of its gross revenues for the year. Recorder-Treasurer Carol Pair said the money goes to pay for general city operations, fire and police protection, street development, and parks and recreation. "That's how we manage to pave our streets and clean out the ditches and all that stuff," said Pair, recorder-treasurer for 19 years. "The whole problem with the idea of repealing is people don't understand what the tax provides. ... Most people, if given the opportunity to reduce taxes, are going to say 'All right!' and not realize what the consequences are."

10 years ago

Jan. 11, 2013

• Little Rock School District Superintendent Morris Holmes on Thursday proposed having an armed guard in each of the district's schools that doesn't already have an on-site police officer, hiring more unarmed guards and working with the Little Rock Police Department to place more officers in some buildings. Holmes made the proposal after reviewing the district's security plans with principals and administrators after the school shooting in Newtown, Conn., that left 26 students and educators dead. ... Holmes said the plan expands on initiatives that are already in place throughout the district. "This is not emotionalism," he said. "This is not crackerjack stuff." ... The Newtown shootings have sparked school-security evaluations around the state and the formation of a state law-enforcement committee to develop voluntary active-shooter training for school districts.