Pedestrian fatally hit on North Mississippi street, Little Rock police say

by Remington Miller | Today at 2:29 p.m.
FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo.

A Little Rock man is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday night, police said in a news release. 

Kevin Hill, 51, of Little Rock was found unresponsive in the 300 block of North Mississippi Street after officers got a call around 7:40 p.m. about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle, the Wednesday release said. 

Medical personnel arrived shortly after the call, the release said, but Hill was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The 38-year-old woman driving the vehicle that stuck Hill provided a statement and a urine sample, for toxicology testing, as required by state law, police said. 

No charges had been filed as of Wednesday afternoon, pending a comprehensive review, the release said. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

