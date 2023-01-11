Pedestrian fatally hit on North Mississippi street, Little Rock police say

A Little Rock man is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday night, police said in a news release.

Kevin Hill, 51, of Little Rock was found unresponsive in the 300 block of North Mississippi Street after officers got a call around 7:40 p.m. about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle, the Wednesday release said.

Medical personnel arrived shortly after the call, the release said, but Hill was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 38-year-old woman driving the vehicle that stuck Hill provided a statement and a urine sample, for toxicology testing, as required by state law, police said.

No charges had been filed as of Wednesday afternoon, pending a comprehensive review, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing.