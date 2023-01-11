Pine Bluff man arraigned in federal court on drug, ammunition possession charges

A Pine Bluff man who was one of 80 people named across five indictments for drug trafficking and gang activity in Central Arkansas was arraigned Tuesday in federal court on charges of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, being a felon in possession of ammunition and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Tyrone Taco Barker, 32, who was charged along with 25 other people in an indictment naming purported members and associates of the street gang Lodi Murder Mobb, heard the charges in a hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Tricia Harris, who told him he faces maximum penalties of five years in prison on the conspiracy and communications device counts and a possible sentence of 15 years to life on the ammunition possession count.

Each count also carries a maximum fine of $250,000.

Barker appeared via video teleconference from the Grimes Unit of the Arkansas Department of Corrections, where he is being held for federal authorities.

Harris appointed Robert Tellez of North Little Rock to represent Barker. Tellez waived the reading of the indictment, pleaded Barker innocent of the charges and requested a jury trial date, which Harris said is currently set for Feb. 13 before U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker.

Tellez said Barker is being held on several state charges and said because of that, bond would not be an issue.

Barker is facing a number of charges in state court, including Jefferson County Circuit Court, where he is charged with capital murder in connection with the 2021 Christmas Day shooting of Deondrick Clark, 24, of Grady in the parking lot of Ernesto's Nightclub in Pine Bluff.