Police arrest jail kitchen worker

Pulaski County deputies on Friday arrested a contractor working in the county's Regional Detention Facility kitchen and accused her of giving contraband to an inmate, according to a Monday news release from the sheriff's office.

Tiera Pruitt, 25, of Little Rock, who works as a kitchen supervisor for Trinity Services, is accused of giving an inmate tobacco and earphones, which are prohibited, the release states.

Trinity Services is the food service provider for the jail.

Pruitt was jailed in lieu of a $2,000 bond and did not appear in the jail's online inmate roster Tuesday evening. Court records show she was charged with furnishing, possessing, using, or delivering prohibited articles, a felony count, and was set to appear in court Feb. 21.

Traffic stop leads to man's arrest

Jacksonville police early Tuesday arrested a Sherwood man on drug and gun charges following a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

Around 1 a.m., an officer pulled over a pickup driven by Phillip Tew, 48, near 1000 Military Road in Jacksonville, the report says. The report does not give the initial reason for the stop, but the officer determined that the vehicle was not insured, it states.

Phillip Tew's brother Steven Tew was a passenger. Phillip Tew had an active contempt of court warrant while Steven Tew was on probation and was wanted on a warrant from Faulkner County.

A search of the vehicle turned up two loaded Taurus pistols -- one 9 mm and the other a .22-caliber -- as well as a bag of suspected Adderall pills, a tin of white crystalline chunks and a backpack in the truck bed with a glass pipe and digital scale, the report says.

Steven Tew denied owning the guns or drugs, while Phillip Tew refused to answer questions, according to the report.

Police took Steven Tew to Faulkner County for his warrant while Phillip Tew was booked in the Pulaski County jail on felony charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, two drug possession counts and a drug paraphernalia possession count.

Federal warrant served in LR

Little Rock police on Monday served a federal arrest warrant on a man who was found to have drugs and guns, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrested William Wadlington, 27, of Little Rock around 4:45 p.m. at 8000 Geyer Springs Road on the federal warrant. They reported finding two guns as well as suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone tablets and cash.

Wadlington was being held in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday for the Drug Enforcement Administration, the report stated, and faces eight felony charges -- simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm, theft by receiving, endangering the welfare of a minor and four drug possession counts.