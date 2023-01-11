Sections
Police identify body found in Arkansas River near Fort Smith

by Monica Brich | Today at 4:00 a.m.


FORT SMITH -- A man's body was pulled from the Arkansas River on Tuesday morning near the U.S. Marshals Museum on Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith.

Police were dispatched to 789 Riverfront Drive with the Fire Department about 10:15 a.m., according to a Police Department news release.

The man was later identified as Jordan Louis Gillilan, 28.

Aric Mitchell, police spokesman, said he couldn't say how long the body had been in the water.

Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play, but Gillilan's body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the cause and manner of death and an investigation was ongoing.


Print Headline: Body found in Arkansas River

