Police investigating Wednesday shooting death in south Little Rock

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 5:28 p.m.
Police tape

Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting death in a south Little Rock neighborhood, and it was not clear as of Wednesday evening whether the death was a homicide or a suicide.

Officers responded Wednesday afternoon to a shooting in the 7800 block of Nolen Drive, located about 1 1/2 miles south of the Interstate 30 interchange with South University Avenue in Little Rock. Police on the scene located a man dead from a gunshot wound, according to a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department.

An entry in the city's dispatch log showed a report of a shooting just occurred at 7814 Nolen Drive at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday.

Police spokesman Mark Edwards said Wednesday that authorities had not yet determined whether the shooting was criminal.

