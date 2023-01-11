PREP BASKETBALL: Washington continues to lead Northside as senior leads Lady Bears to big home win against Rogers





FORT SMITH -- Being the only senior on the roster, Fort Smith Northside forward Karys Washington knew more responsibility would be asked of her when conference play started.

Her strong start continued Tuesday night at Grizzly Arena.

Washington finished with a team-high 17 points to go with a team-high 13 rebounds to help Northside hold on late for a 52-46 victory against Rogers in a 6A-West conference matchup. She now has 80 points through four league games for the Lady Bears (14-2, 4-0).

"She is a double-double waiting to happen," Fort Smith Northside coach Rickey Smith said. "This is absolutely the best basketball she has played. We saw moments of this when she was in the 10th and 11th grade. She can go inside or out with her scoring and is a great defender. She has come a long, long way, and she is only going to get better."

Washington's veteran experience was needed Tuesday for Northside, which built a big lead but had Rogers make a strong run late. Washington opened the game with a 3-pointer and hit another to help the Lady Bears take a 20-17 lead after a quarter.

Northside found its groove in the second quarter with a 13-0 scoring run. That allowed them to take a 33-18 lead and later a 36-21 edge into halftime.

Washington, who had a team-high 11 points heading into the break, and Dakya Foster off the bench both provided a big spark to create separation. They combined to score 13 of the team's 16 second-quarter points.

"When she plays like that, she is very good," Smith said of Foster. "She is battling some health issues and this is her first year to play at this level. With her at 6-5 and with her frame, she can provide scoring, rebounds and blocks."

Rogers (6-10, 1-2) kept itself in the game with 3-point shooting in the second half. Megan Treacy off the bench provided nine in the third quarter all from behind the arc. Northside held a 44-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The success behind the arc continued for the Lady Mounties in the final quarter. Aubrey Treadwell, who finished with a game-high 19 points, Brooklyn Owens, who had 10 points, and Kiara Owens all made 3-pointers. Owens' shot capped an 11-0 run and had Northside's edge to just 47-46 late in the game.

That was as close as Rogers could get though. Northside scored the final five points in the game in the last 1:30 of the fourth quarter. Washington hit key free throws down the stretch to finish with a team-high four fourth-quarter points.

"I know I needed to get the ball and needed to make those free throws," Washington said. "I just needed to focus and help win this game for my team. I have a little more pressure because I'm the only senior, but I love the pressure. I can handle it for this team and do what I have to do. This team really supports me."

Smith, who has more than 700 career wins, knows nights like Tuesday will happen with a young squad. But he was happy with the team's effort to make sure it walked away with a win after being tested and outscored 25-16 in the second half.

"We played really well early and they did too; we both shot it well," Smith said. "They made their run and you have to give them credit for that. Sometimes when you start freshmen and sophomores, you just stand over there and hold your breath because you don't know what is going to happen."



