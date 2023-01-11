Pulaski County jail employee arrested in neighbor dispute

An employee at the Pulaski County jail was on administrative leave Monday after she was arrested Saturday, with police saying she brandished a gun at her neighbor over a noise complaint.

There was an internal investigation into Brandashia Hargraves, 24, of Little Rock, after the Saturday arrest by Little Rock police, a Monday news release stated.

Officers arrived at the Barrington Hills Apartments at 1221 Reservoir Road around 4:20 p.m. after getting a report of some unknown trouble at the location, according to a police report.

Khristapher Slay, 20, told police that his downstairs neighbor, Hargraves, pointed a gun at him during a dispute. He said that Hargraves had complained that he was too loud and had been hitting on the ceiling to try and get him to be quieter.

When Slay went outside and told Hargraves that hitting on her ceiling would not do anything to fix the situation, he said she became irate and threatened him, prompting him to go back inside and get a gun, which he kept hidden under his left arm, the report states.

Police spoke to Hargraves, who agreed with what the argument was about, but said she told Slay not to talk to her when he came outside.

Hargraves also got a handgun from her apartment and yelled at Slay, using profanity, that she would blow his face off while holding the gun at her side, according to the report. Slay's girlfriend filmed the threat and showed police, the report says.

Slay went back inside after Hargraves pointed her gun at him, later showing police an image of Hargraves holding her gun parallel to the ground without pointing it directly at him, the report says.

Hargraves told police that it was Slay who pointed a gun at her.

Police arrested Hargraves on a charge of first-degree terroristic threatening, a felony, and took her gun as evidence while also issuing Slay an appearance agreement because he had a failure to appear warrant on record.

Hargraves did not appear Tuesday night on the jail's online inmate roster, and no court records for the charge appeared online.