Sanders’ past sets her day’s tone

Speaking to a joint session of the Arkansas House and Senate on Tuesday, Sarah Huckabee Sanders reflected on the first time she had been to a meeting like that.

She was 13 years old, and her father had just become governor.

"Some of you may actually recall, it was a pretty chaotic day," Sanders said to the gathered lawmakers. "After getting lost in the surging crowd of the hall, I actually missed part of my dad's first big speech in this very chamber.

"Today I made sure to get here bright and early, and -- much to the surprise of anyone who knows me -- I'm actually on time."

On Tuesday, Sanders was sworn in as the state's 47th governor, occupying an office her father, Mike Huckabee, held for more than 10 years.

Huckabee, a pastor turned politician, was sworn in as the state's 44th governor in July of 1996, following the tumultuous resignation of Gov. Jim Guy Tucker. Huckabee had served as the state's lieutenant governor for three years while still holding onto the family's home in Texarkana.

When Huckabee was sworn in, he had become just the third Republican since Reconstruction to hold the position in a state dominated by the Democratic Party for 130 years.

His daughter, however, becomes governor at the zenith of Republican dominance in Arkansas and enters office with GOP super-majorities in the House and Senate.

The first female governor in the state's history succeeds two-term Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

In her first speech as governor, Sanders laid out a general vision of her view of conservative good government -- limited in size, with lower taxes and less spending. She said she plans to lead a government that won't "tolerate" violent crime and that she will push for school choice and phase out the state's income tax.

Just after her speech to lawmakers, Sanders and her family walked outside to the east steps of the Capitol, where she spoke to a crowd of her supporters. A procession of police on motorcycles led the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff drum line in a brief parade in front of the east entrance.

Singers from Ouachita Baptist University, Sanders' alma mater, sang "Go Tell It on the Mountain," and a C-130 from the Arkansas Air National Guard flew over the Capitol during a performance of the Star Spangled Banner.

Sanders said her mother, Janet Huckabee, was diagnosed at age 20 with cancer in her spine and was told by doctors she would likely never walk or have kids.

She said her parents "taught me the meaning of principled leadership."

Turning to them, with her voice trembling, she said, "I have never been prouder to be your daughter."

In September, Sanders said she had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer but was cancer free after surgery and treatment.

Arkansas' U.S. Sen. John Boozman emceed the ceremonies, something he also did for Huckabee during his inauguration.

Sanders inherits a state that ranks near the bottom in a litany of categories from maternal health, to child poverty to teacher wages.

Her vision could be seen from the walls of the Statehouse Convention Center where she held a black-tie inaugural ball. Above the white-clothed tables, slim wine glasses and large, ornate white flower arrangements read slogans from her campaign promising to "never defund the police" and to be a leader who won't bend to what's "politically correct or convenient."

Earlier Tuesday, at a pre-inauguration service at Fellowship Bible Church in Little Rock, pastor Jay McGuirk turned to the Biblical story of King Solomon as he looked to impart some wisdom.

Solomon was about to ascend to a role his father had, as king of ancient Israel, McGuirk, a friend of Sanders', said.

"He is going to be stepping into the same role that his father once held as head of government," McGuirk said. "I don't know if that sounds familiar at all."

He said Solomon asked God for wisdom as he ascended the throne.

"Solomon knew he was stepping into a new generation of leadership just like you are," McGuirk said. "So he is praying for both a listening and an obedient heart towards the Lord so the lives of everyone in his kingdom would flourish."