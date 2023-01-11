Santos ethics probe sought

WASHINGTON -- The House Ethics Committee was asked Tuesday to investigate Rep. George Santos, the newly-elected Republican from New York who has admitted to lying about his job experience, college education and even family heritage, and now faces questions about his campaign financial disclosures.

Two Democrats requested the probe, saying Santos "has failed to uphold the integrity expected of members of the House of Representatives."

In a letter to the Ethics Committee, Democratic Reps. Ritchie Torres and Dan Goldman, both of New York, said Santos also failed to file "timely, accurate and complete" financial disclosure reports as required by law.

They asked the panel to investigate and "take appropriate action as soon as possible." Some Democratic leaders said Santos should be expelled from the House.

A spokesperson for Santos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.





Santos has admitted to fabricating several aspects of his life story and experience in his run for the House seat that he won in November, helping to give Republicans a narrow majority. Nevertheless, the newly-elected lawmaker was sworn into office last week alongside all other members of the House.

Republican leaders have refused to take action against Santos, whose election helped give them a 222-seat hold on the House majority.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise said Tuesday the situation is being "handled internally" by Republicans.

It's unclear the Ethics Committee's next steps. As part of the new House rules package, any member of the public can now file complaints against lawmakers. Ethics advocates have warned other new rules will weaken the committee's staff and membership.

The committee has not fully formed yet as House Republicans are in the midst of choosing committee chairs, members and setting up the new Congress.

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., waits for the start of a session in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., are sworn in by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., as members of the 118th Congress in Washington, early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

