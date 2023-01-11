State Capitol briefs

Secretary of state hires ex-senator

Former state Sen. Matt Pitsch, R-Fort Smith, started work Monday as the director of governmental affairs for Republican Secretary of State John Thurston, said Deputy Secretary of State Kevin Niehaus.

Niehaus said he previously served as director of public affairs and director of government affairs and Pitsch fills the director of government affairs post. He said Jaime Land, who most recently was an aide to former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, fills the director of public affairs post. They will be paid salaries of $90,000 a year.

Pitsch served in the state Senate from 2019 until 2023 and in the House of Representatives from 2015 to 2019.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Budget panel OKs appropriation bill

The Joint Budget Committee on Tuesday recommended approval of the general appropriation for the expenses of the judicial and legislative branches of government.

The panel sent House Bill 1051 to the House for further action.

The bill includes $400,000 for trial judges' expenses; $368,000 for the House of Representatives' interim expense reimbursements; $200,000 for senators' interim expense reimbursements; $350,000 for special and recalled circuit judges; and $65,000 for district judges' travel expense reimbursements.

Under the Arkansas Constitution, the general appropriation bill is the first appropriation that the General Assembly must approve before approving other appropriation bills.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Senate panel OKs Sanders nominees

The Senate Rules, Resolutions and Memorials Committee on Tuesday recommended the Senate confirm Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' nominations of secretaries for 14 executive branch departments.

The Republican governor nominated secretaries for the departments of agriculture, commerce, corrections, education, human services, inspector general, military affairs, public safety and veteran affairs as well as the departments of energy and the environment, finance and administration, labor and licensing, transformation and services, and parks, heritage and tourism.

Sanders hasn't nominated a secretary for the Department of Health yet. Sanders spokesman Judd Deere said acting Department of Health Secretary Renee Mallory is continuing on an interim basis at this time.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Six constitutional officers sworn in

Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge was sworn in Tuesday as Arkansas' first female lieutenant governor.

The Republican had served as the state's attorney general from 2015.

Attorney General Tim Griffin, who had served as lieutenant governor since 2015, was sworn in to replace Rutledge on Tuesday. Griffin, a Republican, is a former 2nd district congressman, aide to President George W. Bush and interim U.S. attorney.

"I am already working with Governor Sanders, the Arkansas Legislature and the law enforcement community to make our homes and communities safe, so we can enjoy life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness as our Founding Fathers envisioned," Griffin said in a news release.

State Treasurer Dennis Milligan was sworn in Tuesday as state auditor, replacing term-limited former state auditor Andrea Lea, and former state Rep. Mark Lowery was sworn in as state treasurer to replace Milligan. Milligan, Lea and Lowery are Republicans.

Republicans Secretary of State John Thurston and Land Commissioner Tommy Land also were sworn in for their second four-year term in office.

--- Michael R. Wickline