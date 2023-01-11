South-inspired company opens doors

Southern Dwellings & Designs Inc., 9810 Dollarway Road, Suite 100, in White Hall officially opened Dec. 5.

The grand opening started with a White Hall Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony. The public was invited to celebrate the occasion, according to a news release.

"I believe in Southern hospitality," said Ayesha Foote, chief executive officer and president of Southern Dwellings & Designs. "Every client should be afforded a good product and great customer service. This is why I created the tagline 'Where Southern Hospitality Meets Sophisticated Taste.' We want to offer a pleasant experience to our clients."

The goal of the company is to focus on the needs and wants of clients, equipping both buyers and sellers with expert advice to make sound decisions before and during the transaction.

"White Hall is an extension of home for me. I grew up around the area and still have family here," Foote said. "Also, I'm excited about returning to Jefferson County and investing in the youth by giving them internship opportunities and exposure to the field."

"As a company, and a team, we are working towards liberating the market and unearthing more real estate opportunities for everyone. Because of this, we believe that being a homeowner should not be a far-fetched idea to anyone," the news release said.

Details: www.southerndwellingsinc.com.