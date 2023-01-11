Springdale board increases superintendent’s yearly stipend by $5,500 following evaluation

SPRINGDALE -- The School Board reviewed Superintendent Jared Cleveland's performance Monday and approved increasing a stipend he receives annually.

The board met for about 90 minutes in executive session at the end of its regular monthly meeting to do its annual evaluation of the superintendent.

The board reconvened in public and voted unanimously to increase the stipend the district pays annually to Cleveland's annuity plan from $19,500 to $25,000. Board members then immediately adjourned without further action or comment.

Cleveland's contract also was extended a year to keep it a three-year contract -- something that happens automatically barring some other action by the board, according to board President Randy Hutchinson. The contract now runs through June 2026.

The board didn't vote to change Cleveland's salary. He's earning $249,696 this school year, according to district documents.

Cleveland, 51, has been superintendent since July 2020. He was Springdale's deputy superintendent for seven years before that.

In September, the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators presented him the state's 2023 superintendent of the year award.



