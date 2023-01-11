Springdale OKs spending $52,365 in insurance money to fix roofs of two Shiloh Museum buildings





SPRINGDALE -- The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved spending more than $50,000 in insurance money to repair roofs of two structures on the grounds of the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Angie Albright, director of the museum, said the city received the money as insurance payments to repair hail damage sustained during an April storm.

An initial payment of $25,879 was made to the city for the roof of a duplex the museum owns at 305 N. Main St. Rite Way Roofing completed the work.

Rite Way also will repair the roof a second duplex at 307 Main St. for $26,486.

The duplexes are used as storage and workshop space for the museum's vast photography collection and the exhibit shop, where staff physically build the exhibits.

All of the museum's buildings' roofs were damaged in the spring storm -- except for the Shiloh Meeting Hall -- and more insurance payments and repairs will come before the council soon, Albright said.

The city bought the duplex at 305. N. Main St. in late 2019 for $195,000. The Tyson Family Foundation reimbursed the city $1,762 for appraisal and closing costs.

The foundation in August 2020 donated $171,000 to the city to buy the similar duplex at 307 N. Main St.

The council also approved the appointment of Brent Couch and Chris Hussein and the reappointment of Shannon Mueller to the Springdale Planning Commission.

Couch will take the seat from Roy Covert, whose term had expired. Couch's term will expire in 2027.

Hussein will complete the term of James R. David, who resigned from the commission last month. Hussein's term will expire in 2026.

Mueller's new term will expire in 2027.



