State: Eight flu-related deaths were reported last week and hospitalization increased to 87

Influenza circulation remains high in the state, with deaths recorded doubling this week and flu-related hospital admissions increasing, according to a state report released Wednesday.

There were 138 confirmed influenza cases reported by the Arkansas Health Department. It reported 159 cases last week.

Overall the state has seen 19,000 positive flu tests since the start of the season in October.

Circulation remains high, yet dropped from 10th to 8th on a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention scale of 13.

About three percent of emergency room visits were for influenza like illness in the past week, the report says. It was at five percent the week before, according to data.

Eight confirmed deaths were reported Wednesday. The number doubled from the previous week when four deaths were reported.

The Department of Health reported 87 hospital admissions for flu-related illness. It reported 60 admission the previous week.