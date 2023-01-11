Stocks edge higher as Wall Street awaiting news

Stocks ticked higher in quiet trading Tuesday on Wall Street, ahead of some potentially market-moving reports scheduled for later in the week.

Overall, the S&P 500 rose 27.16 points, or 0.7%, to 3,919.25 after drifting between small gains and losses on the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 186.45 points, or 0.6%, to 33,704.10, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 106.98 points, or 1%, to 10,742.63.

The next big marker for the market is likely an update Thursday on how bad inflation was last month at the consumer level. Economists expect the Consumer Price Index to show that U.S. inflation slowed further to 6.5% from 7.1% in November and from a peak of more than 9% in June.

A worse-than-expected reading could dash hopes on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve will stop its rate increases soon and perhaps even cut rates by the end of 2023. Some investors see the economy successfully walking the tightrope of slowing enough to snuff out high inflation but not so much as to cause a painful recession.

An aggressive series of rate increases last year and persistent inflation have already hurt global economic activity, and the Fed has pledged to keep rates high for a while to ensure the job is done on inflation.

Fed officials have said they don't envision any rate cuts until 2024.

The World Bank said Tuesday that the global economy will come "perilously close" to a recession this year in its annual report.

It usually takes time for Fed rate increases to be felt in the economy. That could push off a recession to the second half of the year, said Barry Bannister, chief equity strategist at Stifel. The global economy could also benefit from strengthening in China as it removes restrictions meant to keep covid-19 at bay but that also hurt its economy.

"You're looking at a pretty good six months where things get better at the margins, and then trouble starts to rear its head," Bannister said.

Meanwhile, big U.S. companies will begin showing investors later this week how much profit they made during the last three months of 2022. Hot inflation has been squeezing customers' wallets and raising costs for businesses, threatening earnings.

Macy's Inc. and several businesses have already given warnings about their results for the fourth quarter of 2022 and into 2023.

Troubled home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. on Tuesday reported weaker revenue for its latest quarter than analysts expected, though the size of its loss wasn't as bad as Wall Street forecast. Its stock rose 27.8% after it also announced cost cuts to save cash as it considers a bankruptcy filing, among other options.

Job cuts are also continuing at tech companies, a notable soft spot in what's otherwise been a healthy U.S. job market. The continuing collapse for crypto pushed Coinbase Global Inc. to say it's cutting 20% of its workforce. Shares of the company rose 13%.

Several big banks are scheduled to report their results for the latest quarter Friday, including Bank of America Corp. and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delta Air Lines Inc. and UnitedHealth Group Inc. will also report results Friday. Analysts are forecasting that this may mark the first year-over-year drop in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies since 2020.

Bond yields rose Tuesday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set mortgage rates, climbed to 3.61% from 3.53% late Monday.

European markets fell and Asian markets closed mixed overnight. Crude oil prices rose.