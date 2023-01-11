Suspect in Fayetteville bank robbery has criminal history involving three other such crimes, police say

FAYETTEVILLE -- Hours after a Fayetteville bank was robbed on Tuesday, police said they arrested a Tennessee man at a bus station in the city, with a large amount of cash stuffed in his pockets, in connection with the heist.

Danny Madison, 57, of Nashville was arrested around 12:15 p.m. on charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property, police said.

Officers were called to the First Security Bank at 3443 W. Wedington Drive at 8:39 a.m., according to Fayetteville police spokesman Sgt. Anthony Murphy.

According to a preliminary police report, a man threatened bank employees with a gun and kept one hand in a pocket. The man handed an employee a bag and demanded money from both of the bank tellers' cash drawers, the report said.

Murphy said the robber took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving.

The robber then walked through the parking lot near the Walmart Neighborhood Market just south of the bank, police said. Officers began a search of the area, and an employee at a nearby motel said he believed a man matching a photograph taken during the robbery had been there the previous night. He identified the man as Madison, police said.

Madison was found on surveillance video from the Jefferson Bus Lines building at 3075 W. Wedington Drive, police said. A clerk at the bus terminal said Madison had been in the building asking about a bus ticket. The clerk said Madison left the station in a taxi but left behind a backpack.

Police said investigators began watching the bus station and saw a taxi enter the parking lot with Madison inside. Madison entered the bus station and was taken into custody, police said. Police said he was wearing clothing that matched that worn by the robber and had a large amount of cash in his pockets. He was taken to the Police Department where he was interviewed.

Police said Madison told investigators he robbed the bank and had come to Fayetteville with the purpose of robbing a bank. According to the report, Madison told police he had told the bank clerks that he had a gun, but did not actually have one during the robbery.

Police said Madison's criminal history includes a history of other bank robberies in 1995, 2002 and 2012.