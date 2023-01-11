Testimony continues in Barnett’s Capitol riot trial





WASHINGTON — Richard “Bigo” Barnett left a quarter in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office to pay for an envelope he took on Jan. 6, 2021.

Emily Berret, who was director of operations for Pelosi’s office during the Capitol riot, said she threw the quarter in the trash “because it was covered in blood.”

Berret was the first witness in Barnett’s trial in federal court in the District of Columbia. She took the stand Tuesday afternoon and was called back to continue testifying Wednesday morning.

Barnett, 62, faces eight counts in connection with the riot, including charges of obstructing Congress and interfering with a police officer during a civil disorder. He faces enhanced charges for taking a dangerous or deadly weapon — a stun gun — into the Capitol that day.

One of the charges against Barnett is theft of government property, for taking the envelope.

According to court filings, Barnett took the envelope because he had cut his hand and got blood on it. Ostensibly, he left the quarter behind to pay for the envelope.

Barnett got worldwide attention after he posed for photos with his foot on top of Berret’s desk.

Barnett faces the following charges:

• 18:231(a)(3); Civil Disorder

• 18:1512(c)(2) and 2; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

• 18:1752(a)(1) and (b)(1)(A); Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

• 18:1752(a)(2) and (b)(1)(A); Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

• 40:5104(e)(2)(C); Entering and Remaining in Certain Rooms in the Capitol Building

• 40:5104(e)(2)(D); Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

• 40:5104(e)(2)(G); Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

• 18:641; Theft of Government Property