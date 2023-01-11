Testimony underway in Barnett’s Capitol riot trial

WASHINGTON -- The American flag that a Gravette man carried into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, was "on a steel pipe, for Antifa," according to video of him that was presented during the federal government's opening arguments in his trial on Tuesday.

Richard "Bigo" Barnett, 62, wanted his flag back, so he confronted a police officer in the Capitol Rotunda after leaving Pelosi's office, according to prosecutors.

"The defendant said words to the effect of, 'we are patriots, this is our building, I need my flag, you better get my flag,'" according to one court filing and video played in court on Tuesday. "'Hey, I'm going to bring them in to get my flag. Y'all better get my flag, I'm going to bring 'em in ... It's going to get really bad.'"

That encounter resulted in a new charge filed against Barnett on Dec. 21 for interfering with a police officer during a "civil disorder."

That brought the total number of charges against Barnett to eight.

Barnett gained worldwide attention after posing for photos with his foot on a desk in Pelosi's office suite.

He faces enhanced charges for entering the Capitol with a dangerous or deadly weapon -- a ZAP Hike 'n Strike Hiking Staff that Barnett purchased at Bass Pro Shop in Rogers a week before the riot. Prosecutors say the stun gun was advertised as being capable of delivering a 950,000-volt shock.

Jury selection began on Monday in federal court in the District of Columbia. The jury was seated at mid-day on Tuesday. The panel includes 12 jurors and two alternates who were chosen before the trial, but the 14 people on the panel don't know who the alternates are. The panel consists of four Black men, four white men, three Black women and three white women.

Shortly after the jury was selected, Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Prout told the judge that Barnett had tweeted about it. His tweet read: "As we finish up jury selection today, please pray for the jurors. For their health, for their families, that Father will touch their hearts and that truth will be revealed."

U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper instructed Barnett to refrain from tweeting during the trial.

Members of Barnett's legal team opted to do their opening statement later in the trial.

Only one witness took the stand Tuesday -- Emily Berret, who was director of operations for Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6, 2021, melee.

It was atop Berret's desk that Barnett had placed his foot.

Berret testified that Barnett and others who entered Pelosi's office that day had impeded Congress' ability to certify the election of President Joseph Biden. Speaker Pelosi was whisked from the podium in the House chamber to a secure location during the riot.

Berret said Pelosi staffers took refuge in a safe room.

"We were delayed but we were not stopped," said Berret of the election certification process. "We had to pause because these people were in the Capitol."

While she was in lockdown, someone texted Berret a photo of Barnett sitting at her desk, she testified.

"It took a moment because I panicked," she testified.

Berret said her personal cellphone was at her desk as well as her purse. She called her husband and asked him to start canceling her credit cards.

She noted that Barnett had left his American flag on an antique credenza prized by Pelosi.

Berret said she found a threatening note on her desk when she returned. It read, "Hey Nancy, Bigo was here, Biotch."

Barnett's defense team has argued that the word he used in the note is less offensive than a similar word with a slightly different spelling.

Barnett's legal team had asked the court to exclude Berret's testimony because she hadn't come into personal contact with Barnett on Jan. 6, 2021. Judge Cooper denied that request on Monday.

At the beginning of court on Tuesday morning, Cooper granted a request from the defense to arraign Barnett on the Dec. 21 superseding indictment that included the new civil disorder charge. Joseph D. McBride, one of Barnett's attorneys, entered an innocent plea on his client's behalf.

Also early Tuesday, Cooper denied requests from Barnett's legal team to dismiss two of the charges against him: the civil disorder charge and the obstruction charge, which had been reworded to indicate the government proceeding Barnett obstructed was Congress' certification of the presidential election.

Barnett faces the following charges:

• 18:231(a)(3); Civil Disorder

• 18:1512(c)(2) and 2; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

• 18:1752(a)(1) and (b)(1)(A); Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

• 18:1752(a)(2) and (b)(1)(A); Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

• 40:5104(e)(2)(C); Entering and Remaining in Certain Rooms in the Capitol Building

• 40:5104(e)(2)(D); Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

• 40:5104(e)(2)(G); Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

• 18:641; Theft of Government Property



