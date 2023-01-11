Triple onion dip a go-to for game day





Onion dip's regular invitation to the party is well deserved. It's a crowd-pleaser that levels up anything you dip into it with creamy, savory flavor — cut vegetables, crackers, chips and more.

It's also easy to make, perhaps most commonly with a tub of sour cream and a packet of instant onion soup. But, as this recipe illustrates, with just a tiny bit more effort, you can whip up a fresher-tasting version that's better for you, too, without all the additives, salt and saturated fat.

This dip's flavor is driven by onion in three different forms: onion and scallion (green onion) whites sauteed until golden brown and sweet; onion powder for concentrated savoriness; and scallion greens for a sprinkle of freshness and color. Garlic powder, salt and pepper are in the mix, too, to heighten the flavor further.

The dip's base is my go-to healthier-creamy-dip combo of Greek yogurt (low-fat or full fat) stirred with a little mayonnaise for rich silkiness. Just as with the soup packet, you simply stir the seasonings into the creamy base. I like to let the dip chill for an hour or more before serving to let the flavors meld, then it's ready to go — a must-have if you're having people over to watch the game, but welcome at just about any gathering.

Make Ahead: The dip needs to be made and refrigerated for at least 1 hour before serving.

Storage Notes: Refrigerate for up to 3 days in an airtight container.

Triple Onion Dip

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small yellow onion (5 ounces), minced

2 green onions (scallions), thinly sliced, greens and whites s eparated

1 cup plain Greek yogurt (low-fat or full fat)

¼ cup mayonnaise

¾ teaspoon onion powder

¾ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon fine salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

In a medium skillet over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the yellow onion and scallion whites and cook, stirring frequently, until golden and softened, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool completely.

In a medium bowl, stir together the cooled onion mixture, yogurt, mayonnaise, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, pepper and most of the scallion greens until incorporated. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 3 days. When ready to serve, garnish with the remaining scallion greens.

Makes about 1 ½ cups.

Nutrition information: Each (3 ½ tablespoons) serving contains approximately 107 calories, 1 g protein, 10 g fat, 4 g carbohydrate (2 g sugar), 4 mg cholesterol, 262 mg sodium and 1 g fiber.



