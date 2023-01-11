Ukrainians to receive Patriot training in U.S.

The Pentagon is planning to bring Ukrainian troops into the United States for training on the Patriot missile defense system, U.S. officials said Tuesday, signaling the Biden administration's latest test of Russian President Vladimir Putin's threshold for Western intervention in the conflict.

The training will occur at Fort Sill, an expansive facility covering roughly 145 square miles southwest of Oklahoma City, and could begin as soon as next week. The base is home to the U.S. military's basic Patriot missile defense training program and another curriculum designed to teach American personnel field artillery maneuvers.

The United States has operated training programs for Ukrainian troops for years. It beefed up those programs after Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014. Last year, the Pentagon trained around two dozen Ukrainians in the United States on how to use the Phoenix Ghost drone.

Over the years, Ukrainian pilots have also trained with the California Air National Guard, both in California and in Ukraine.

Most of the recent training on U.S. weapons systems for Ukraine has taken place in Germany, but in the case of the Patriot system, Pentagon officials had indicated that they were considering training the Ukrainians in the United States.

Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said last week the country was looking at options to "include potential training here in the U.S., overseas or a combination of both." For the Biden administration, the U.S.-based training does not risk escalation with Russia.

The move follows President Joe Biden's decision last month approving the transfer of a Patriot system to Ukraine, which for weeks has endured blistering Russian missile attacks on its energy grid and other vital infrastructure. Germany is also sending Ukraine a Patriot missile system from its stockpiles.

Ryder told reporters Tuesday that the training will prepare 90 to 100 Ukrainian soldiers to "operate, maintain and sustain" the defensive system through instruction that will take "several months." That's the same number required to operate a Patriot battery, which typically includes eight launchers each capable of carrying between four and 16 ready-to-fire missiles, depending on the type of munition.

American troops typically receive about a year of training on the Patriot before using it in the field. The Pentagon is looking for ways to compress that timeline for Ukrainian forces, given the urgent need to get them schooled up and sent back home.

"We certainly don't want to do anything that would jeopardize their ability to continue to fight," Ryder said. "But ultimately, that's a decision for the Ukrainians to make, in terms of how many troops they can afford to have come off the line in order to do the training."

Relying on Fort Sill, where a school already is established, will help the United States "expedite" the training under the instruction of U.S. Army personnel, Ryder said. Working separately from U.S. students, Ukrainian soldiers will receive instruction in classrooms, on the Patriot system itself, and in a simulation lab, he said.

The Pentagon has no other plans to bring Ukrainian forces to the United States for training on additional weapons systems, Ryder added, though he would not rule out that possibility should a future need arise. The administration, he said, is remaining "flexible."

RUSSIA WARNINGS

Putin has seethed at NATO nations' involvement in the war, calling efforts by the United States and its allies to train and arm Ukraine acts of complicity. He has warned repeatedly that, if Russia feels threatened by outside forces, it won't hesitate to retaliate.

For its part, the Kremlin has turned to fellow U.S. adversaries, Iran and North Korea, for help replenishing its weapons stocks as Western sanctions have strained its defense industry.

First used in combat during the Gulf War to take out Iraqi Scud missiles, the Patriot system relies on a sophisticated radar to find incoming threats, including cruise and ballistic missiles, and launches long-range missiles to intercept them. Typically deployed on the back of a truck, it requires a crew of at least three soldiers to operate, with extensive backup needed to keep it functional.

The plan to conduct the training at Fort Sill comes as the Biden administration makes a series of moves to transform the Ukrainian military from a force primarily capable of halting the Russian advance into one that can mount more successful offensive operations intended to reclaim occupied Ukrainian territory.

Senior U.S. officials have said the Pentagon also is preparing to train hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers at a time at an American facility in Germany, focusing them on what the U.S. military calls combined-arms warfare. The concept integrates ground operations with long-range artillery, aviation and other weapons.

Biden in recent weeks also has approved a broad expansion of weapons transfers to Ukraine, with the United States agreeing to send heavily armored Bradley fighting vehicles, self-propelled artillery and thousands of rounds of ammunition to support them.

It's an effort, senior defense official Laura Cooper last week, intended to "change the dynamic" on the battlefield and enable Ukrainian forces to make greater progress along the war's front lines, which have stayed mostly static for months.

The package approved Friday included more than $3 billion in military assistance, the single largest transfer since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The United States has approved the transfer of $24.2 billion in weapons since the invasion.

'WHAT MADNESS LOOKS LIKE'

Russian forces are escalating their onslaught against Ukrainian positions around the wrecked city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian officials said, bringing new levels of death and devastation in the grinding, monthslong battle for control of eastern Ukraine that is part of Moscow's wider war.

"Everything is completely destroyed. There is almost no life left," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Monday of the scene around Bakhmut and the nearby Donetsk province city of Soledar, known for salt mining and processing.

"The whole land near Soledar is covered with the corpses of the occupiers and scars from the strikes," Zelenskyy said. "This is what madness looks like."

Late Tuesday, the head of the Wagner Group, a Russian private military contractor, Dmitry Prigozhin, claimed in audio reports posted on his Russian social media platform that his forces had seized control of Soledar, with battles continuing in a "cauldron" in the city's center. Ukrainian officials did not comment on the claim, and The Associated Press was unable to verify it.

The U.K. Defense Ministry said earlier that Russian troops alongside soldiers from the Wagner Group had advanced in Soledar and "are likely in control of most of the settlement."

The ministry said taking Soledar, 6 miles north of Bakhmut, was likely Moscow's immediate military objective and part of a strategy to encircle Bakhmut. But it added that "Ukrainian forces maintain stable defensive lines in depth and control over supply routes" in the area.

Russia illegally annexed Donetsk and three other Ukrainian provinces in September, but its troops have struggled to advance.

After Ukrainian forces recaptured the southern city of Kherson in November, the battle heated up around Bakhmut.

Ukraine's deputy defense minister, Hanna Malyar, said Russia has thrown "a large number of storm groups" into the fight for the city. "The enemy is advancing literally on the bodies of their own soldiers and is massively using artillery, rocket launchers and mortars, hitting their own troops," she said.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Donetsk region's Kyiv-appointed governor, described Tuesday the Russian attacks on Soledar and Bakhmut as relentless.

"The Russian army is reducing Ukrainian cities to rubble using all kinds of weapons in their scorched-earth tactics," Kyrylenko said in televised remarks. "Russia is waging a war without rules, resulting in civilian deaths and suffering."

Wounded soldiers arrive around the clock for emergency treatment at a Ukrainian medical stabilization center near the front line around Bakhmut.

The Moscow-backed leader of the occupied areas of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, told Russian state TV control over the city would create "good prospects" for taking over Bakhmut, as well as Siversk, a town farther north where Ukrainian fortifications "are also quite serious."

An exceptional feature of the fighting near Bakhmut is that some of it has taken place around entrances to disused salt mine tunnels which run for some 120 miles, the British intelligence report noted.

"Both sides are likely concerned that [the tunnels] could be used for infiltration behind their lines," it said.

RUSSIAN TRAINING, SUPPLY WORRIES

In other developments, Russian Defense Minister Shoigu said Tuesday his military would use its experience in Ukraine to improve combat training.

Military communications and control systems will be improved using artificial intelligence, Shoigu said, and troops will be given better tactical gear and equipment.

There is concern over Russia's production of weapons and other supplies its military needs for the fight in Ukraine. The deputy head of Russia's Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, warned that officials who failed to meet deadlines for such items could face criminal charges.

Putin appointed Medvedev last month to head a new commission tasked with trying to solve the military's supply problems. Numerous reports have suggested Russia is running low on certain weapons and was sending some troops into battle with insufficient equipment and clothing.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced Tuesday while visiting Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, that her country would also provide $43 million to help with demining, energy infrastructure and internet connections, German news agency dpa reported.

Several front-line cities in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk provinces have witnessed intense fighting in recent months.

Together, the provinces make up the Donbas, a broad industrial region bordering Russia that Putin identified as a focus from the war's outset and where Moscow-backed separatists have fought since 2014.

Russia's grinding eastern offensive captured almost all of Luhansk during the summer. Donetsk escaped the same fate, and the Russian military subsequently poured manpower and resources around Bakhmut.

Taking Bakhmut would disrupt Ukraine's supply lines and open a route for Russian forces to press toward Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, key Ukrainian strongholds in Donetsk.

Like Mariupol and other contested cities, Bakhmut endured a long siege without water and power even before Moscow launched massive strikes to take out public utilities across Ukraine.

Kyrylenko, the Donetsk region's governor, estimated more than two months ago that 90% of Bakhmut's prewar population of over 70,000 had fled since Moscow focused on seizing the entire Donbas.

Ukraine's presidential office said at least four civilians were killed and another 30 wounded in Russian shelling between Monday and Tuesday.

Vitaliy Kim, the governor of the southern Mykolaiv region, said Russian forces shelled the port of Ochakiv and the area around it late Monday and again early Tuesday. He said 15 people, including a 2-year-old child, were wounded.

Information for this article was contributed by Dan Lamothe of The Washington Post, by Helene Cooper of The New York Times and by Andrew Meldrum of Associated Press.