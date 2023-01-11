Sections
The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Fort Smith Northside’s Camron Massey

by Richard Davenport | Today at 12:10 p.m.
Camron Massey, sophomore wide receiver for Fort Smith Northside, runs after the catch while scoring a touchdown on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, during the first quarter against Fayetteville at Mayo-Thompson Stadium in Fort Smith.

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Ft. Smith Northside’s Camron Massey. 

Class: 2025 

Position: Receiver/defensive back 

Size: 5-10, 170 pounds 

GPA: 4.0

Other: Father, Chris, played football at Oklahoma State 

Stats: As a sophomore, he recorded 32 receptions for 539 yards and 6 touchdowns

Interest: Oklahoma State

Coach Felix Curry: 

“A low 4.5 (40-yard dash) as a ninth grader, 23-5 long jump, (which was) second in the state behind (Arkansas wide receiver Isaiah) Sategna. Natural hands. As polished of a route runner last year as a 10th grader as you would see. He is high quality. Great kid – yes sir, no sir-type kid.

“Extremely fast for his age. He jumped a 37-inch vertical at Alabama. We've got him in the pro agility in the 4.1s. He’s going to be a legit 4.3-type (40-yard dash) as a senior. He’s a legit 4.4 right now as a 10th grader. Very coachable, athletic, competitive, solid leader. He’s not a big talker, but a doer. Could possibly be a DB also. He has a skillset to be a DB.”


