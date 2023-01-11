Van Buren School District to stop leasing six buses and buy them outright instead





VAN BUREN -- The School District will own all the dozens of buses that comprise its fleet going forward.

The School Board voted to approve a recommendation to purchase six 2021 Thomas school buses the district currently leases at its meeting Tuesday.

Harold Jeffcoat, School District superintendent, said the purchase price will be about $105,000 for each 84-passenger bus. The district allocated $125,000 per year to lease six vehicles from Van Buren-based Midwest Bus Sales, money the district will now be able to save.

Jeffcoat said the district entered into a lease agreement with Midwest for the six buses it will purchase three years ago. The buses were brand new at the time. The agreement was the district's second three-year lease agreement with the company.

"We've had these buses; they've been a great help to our district, but we're very happy to be able to get out of the leasing business because we would much rather own all of our buses," Jeffcoat said.

Jeffcoat said the type of bus the district has been leasing per the most recent agreement typically costs around $130,000 to $140,000. The district leased these six buses because it needed them and didn't have the money to buy them from the outset.

Frank Petray, the district's director of transportation, said the district will own about 65 school buses total after the purchase of the six buses goes through. It won't have any leased buses left over.

The School Board also went into executive session to discuss an evaluation of Jeffcoat, although it didn't vote to take any action on the matter afterward.



