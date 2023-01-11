WHSD board OKs inclusive play surface

Amid a light agenda, White Hall School Board members Tuesday officially approved the surface of an all-inclusive playground at Taylor Elementary.

The playground officially opened Dec. 14 and gives all students equal access to equipment regardless of disability. It also utilizes a rubber surface to allow students who use wheelchairs and walkers to have access along with other students.

The White Hall School District is expecting outside donations and other funding to cover the outstanding balance of about $32,000 due for specialty items to complete the new playground.

The approval was met with cheers from attendees of Tuesday's board meeting.

"We have students who are handicapped that are in wheelchairs and walkers, and so we didn't have equal access," Taylor Principal Tammie Canada said.

"So, we added a wheelchair swing and we added a carousel, and the surface allows for their wheelchairs and walkers to go level with the ground. So, it's easy access."

School officials and members of the Taylor Parent-Teacher Organization have been raising funds to cover the estimated $99,000 project for more than a year, Canada said.

As of Dec. 14, about $67,000 was covered, with additional help from educational funding and donations.

"It's been quite a journey. We had those students in our building for 2 ½ years," Canada said.

CRT 'NONISSUE' IN DISTRICT

Earlier Tuesday, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued several executive orders shortly after being sworn in as Arkansas' 47th governor.

One of the orders bans indoctrination and critical race theory, or CRT, in schools. Encyclopedia Britannica explains that critical race theorists "hold that racism is inherent in the law and legal institutions of the United States insofar as they function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites, especially African Americans."

Sanders posited in her order that CRT "is antithetical to the traditional American values of neutrality, equality and fairness. It emphasizes skin color as a person's primary characteristic, thereby resurrecting segregationist values, which America has fought so hard to reject." She added: "It is the policy of this administration that CRT, discrimination, and indoctrination have no place in Arkansas classrooms."

White Hall schools superintendent Gary Williams said he had not seen or heard the latest comments on CRT, but added the district would continue to teach Arkansas state standards regarding social studies.

"If the standards were to change, we would adhere to those standards," Williams said, adding CRT is a nonissue in the district. "There is no CRT being taught in White Hall School District."

PERSONNEL MOVES

The White Hall School Board accepted the retirement of Shane Harp as eighth-grade history teacher, eighth-grade head football coach and high school head baseball coach, effective June 1. Jason Mitchell was hired as a district bus driver for the morning bus route as of Tuesday.