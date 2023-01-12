11 people arrested in Northwest Arkansas on various charges

Arrests

Arkansas State Police

• Michael Olsen Jr., 27, of 28992 183rd St. in Levenworth, Kan., was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Olsen was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Kurt Simrell, 39, of 13871 Byler Road in Garfield, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Simrell was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Farmington

• Taylor Hood, 28, of 60 S. Rainsong St. in Farmington, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a minor. Hood was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

Fayetteville

• James Stanley, 58, of 251 W. 19th St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Stanley was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Jose Moncivaiz, 29, of 1500 W. Huntsville Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Moncivaiz was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

• Caleb Turner, 39, of 8341 Hill and Dale Road in Rudy, was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Turner was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Springdale

• Matt Deane, 55, of Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with arson and battery. Deane was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

• Elay Arellano, 18, of 328 Rader Road in Rogers, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Arellano was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Kaine Jones, 26, of 1504 Kathleen St. in Jonesboro, was arrested Tuesday in connection with video voyeurism. Jones was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Justin Ellenbarger, 31, of 19875 Nob Hill Loop in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Ellenbarger was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Christina Navarro, 33, of 15976 Parker Branch Road in Winslow, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Navarro was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.