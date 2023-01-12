9 days later, Hamlin out of hospital

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Nine days after he stunned the sports world by going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati, placing the NFL on hold, Buffalo Bills safety Darmar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital Wednesday, the Bills announced.

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged,” Dr. Jamie Nadler said in a news release issued by the Bills.

His release came two days after he was deemed healthy enough to be transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to the Buffalo General Medical Center. Nadler said Hamlin, 24, will continue his rehabilitation with the Bills.

The Bills and Nadler did not disclose the results of the tests Hamlin had over the past two days in Buffalo to determine the reason his heart stopped after he struck squarely in the chest by Bengals receiver Tee Higgins while making what appeared to be a routine tackle. Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of Buffalo’s since-canceled game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2, a chilling scene that played out in front of millions on television.

“That just shows the type of kid that he is, how he’s fought and he’s continuing to win,” Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins said. “There’s no place that he would rather be than in his own bed, so blessing to him.” As Hamlin’s recovery progressed, the Bills and the NFL’s messaging switched from “Prayers for Damar 3” to “Love for Damar 3” by last weekend, when the entire league honored Hamlin, who wears No. 3. The Bills and their fans capped an emotionally draining week with a 35-23 regular-season-ending victory over New England.

“It’s an awesome feeling. And we’re just hoping that he’s getting his rest and recovery,” quarterback Josh Allen said Wednesday after practice, where the Bills (13-3) prepared to host the Miami Dolphins (9-8) in a wild-card playoff game Sunday. “As a team, we’re extremely happy.” Coach Sean McDermott said it would be up to Hamlin to decide when to visit the team, saying: “We’ll welcome him back as he feels ready.”