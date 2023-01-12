Annual chamber leaders disclosed

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce announced the members of the Leadership Pine Bluff Class of 2023.

Class members and agencies they represent include:

• Nyeshia Aldridge, Emergency Ambulance Services Inc.;

• Christopher Blunt, Jefferson County -- juvenile probation officer;

• Roshawntae Boone, Simmons Bank;

• Stacey Butts, Sissy's Log Cabin;

• Rachael Bynum, Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas;

• Barbara Cage, city of Pine Bluff -- deputy city clerk;

• Mary Hester-Clifton, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff;

• Brenton Cole, Saracen Casino Resort;

• Dr. Janjenette Collier, Jefferson Comprehensive Health Systems Inc.;

• Casey Copeland, Exodus.Life;

• Marcus Davis, The Generator;

• Brittany Hankins, Doctor's Orders Pharmacy;

• Beverly Gray, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield;

• Jamie Green, Simmons First Foundation;

• Jasmine Griffin, Relyance Bank;

• Brandon Harris, Pine Bluff Arsenal;

• Kimberly Harris, United Way of Southeast Arkansas;

• Morgun Henson, Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas;

• Santrice Kearney, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences;

• Codey Keaton, Ateam Staffing Services;

• Rachel Louviere, PactivEvergreen;

• Jennifer McConser, CARTI Cancer Center;

• Christy Phillips, Jefferson Regional Medical Center;

• Chief Denise Richardson, Pine Bluff Police Department;

• Donna Ryles, Go Forward Pine Bluff;

• Kim Soto, Express Employment Professionals;

• Rupert Thomas, city of Pine Bluff -- inspector;

• Kimberley West, Pine Bluff School District;

• Bruce White Jr., Jefferson County assessor's office;

• Marc Wilson, New Jerusalem Baptist Church;

• Leslie Woods, Simmons Bank.

The presenting sponsor of Leadership Pine Bluff is Saracen Casino Resort, according to the Chamber newsletter.

A program of the Chamber, Leadership Pine Bluff consists of nine, monthly day-long sessions. These sessions offer first-hand information on community issues including a history of area leadership, local government, law enforcement, economic development, health and human services, state government and education. Leaders in their fields conduct the sessions, according to the chamber's website.