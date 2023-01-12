Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Public Notices Core Values Newsletters Archive Obits Puzzles Sports Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Annual chamber leaders disclosed

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:35 a.m.
From left, Nyeshia Aldridge of Emergency Ambulance Services Inc., Chief Denise Richardson of the Pine Bluff Police Department and Donna Ryles of Go Forward Pine Bluff are shown in these undated file photos. The three are members of the Leadership Pine Bluff Class of 2023.

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce announced the members of the Leadership Pine Bluff Class of 2023.

Class members and agencies they represent include:

• Nyeshia Aldridge, Emergency Ambulance Services Inc.;

• Christopher Blunt, Jefferson County -- juvenile probation officer;

• Roshawntae Boone, Simmons Bank;

• Stacey Butts, Sissy's Log Cabin;

• Rachael Bynum, Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas;

• Barbara Cage, city of Pine Bluff -- deputy city clerk;

• Mary Hester-Clifton, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff;

• Brenton Cole, Saracen Casino Resort;

• Dr. Janjenette Collier, Jefferson Comprehensive Health Systems Inc.;

• Casey Copeland, Exodus.Life;

• Marcus Davis, The Generator;

• Brittany Hankins, Doctor's Orders Pharmacy;

• Beverly Gray, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield;

• Jamie Green, Simmons First Foundation;

• Jasmine Griffin, Relyance Bank;

• Brandon Harris, Pine Bluff Arsenal;

• Kimberly Harris, United Way of Southeast Arkansas;

• Morgun Henson, Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas;

• Santrice Kearney, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences;

• Codey Keaton, Ateam Staffing Services;

• Rachel Louviere, PactivEvergreen;

• Jennifer McConser, CARTI Cancer Center;

• Christy Phillips, Jefferson Regional Medical Center;

• Chief Denise Richardson, Pine Bluff Police Department;

• Donna Ryles, Go Forward Pine Bluff;

• Kim Soto, Express Employment Professionals;

• Rupert Thomas, city of Pine Bluff -- inspector;

• Kimberley West, Pine Bluff School District;

• Bruce White Jr., Jefferson County assessor's office;

• Marc Wilson, New Jerusalem Baptist Church;

• Leslie Woods, Simmons Bank.

The presenting sponsor of Leadership Pine Bluff is Saracen Casino Resort, according to the Chamber newsletter.

A program of the Chamber, Leadership Pine Bluff consists of nine, monthly day-long sessions. These sessions offer first-hand information on community issues including a history of area leadership, local government, law enforcement, economic development, health and human services, state government and education. Leaders in their fields conduct the sessions, according to the chamber's website.

Print Headline: Annual chamber leaders disclosed

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT