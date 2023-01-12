Annual chamber leaders disclosed

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce announced the members of the Leadership Pine Bluff Class of 2023.
Class members and agencies they represent include:
• Nyeshia Aldridge, Emergency Ambulance Services Inc.;
• Christopher Blunt, Jefferson County -- juvenile probation officer;
• Roshawntae Boone, Simmons Bank;
• Stacey Butts, Sissy's Log Cabin;
• Rachael Bynum, Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas;
• Barbara Cage, city of Pine Bluff -- deputy city clerk;
• Mary Hester-Clifton, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff;
• Brenton Cole, Saracen Casino Resort;
• Dr. Janjenette Collier, Jefferson Comprehensive Health Systems Inc.;
• Casey Copeland, Exodus.Life;
• Marcus Davis, The Generator;
• Brittany Hankins, Doctor's Orders Pharmacy;
• Beverly Gray, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield;
• Jamie Green, Simmons First Foundation;
• Jasmine Griffin, Relyance Bank;
• Brandon Harris, Pine Bluff Arsenal;
• Kimberly Harris, United Way of Southeast Arkansas;
• Morgun Henson, Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas;
• Santrice Kearney, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences;
• Codey Keaton, Ateam Staffing Services;
• Rachel Louviere, PactivEvergreen;
• Jennifer McConser, CARTI Cancer Center;
• Christy Phillips, Jefferson Regional Medical Center;
• Chief Denise Richardson, Pine Bluff Police Department;
• Donna Ryles, Go Forward Pine Bluff;
• Kim Soto, Express Employment Professionals;
• Rupert Thomas, city of Pine Bluff -- inspector;
• Kimberley West, Pine Bluff School District;
• Bruce White Jr., Jefferson County assessor's office;
• Marc Wilson, New Jerusalem Baptist Church;
• Leslie Woods, Simmons Bank.
The presenting sponsor of Leadership Pine Bluff is Saracen Casino Resort, according to the Chamber newsletter.
A program of the Chamber, Leadership Pine Bluff consists of nine, monthly day-long sessions. These sessions offer first-hand information on community issues including a history of area leadership, local government, law enforcement, economic development, health and human services, state government and education. Leaders in their fields conduct the sessions, according to the chamber's website.