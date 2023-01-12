Arkansas Board of Corrections confirms Profiri as secretary of the Department of Corrections

The Arkansas Board of Corrections voted Wednesday to confirm Joe Profiri, a former top official with the Arizona Department of Corrections, as head of the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

The seven-member panel unanimously endorsed Profiri as secretary of the Department of Corrections after considering his nomination during an executive session that lasted roughly an hour and a half. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her intent to pick Profiri for the post last week.

Following the vote, board chairman Benny Magness congratulated Profiri, who served as deputy director at the Arizona Department of Corrections before his nomination.

"Your interview was very good. A lot of good comments from the board," Magness said.

While the chair of the board usually votes only when there is a tie, Magness said he cast his vote in favor of Profiri as a show of support.

Magness cautioned Profiri that despite his experience in corrections he might face a learning curve in his transition from Arizona to Arkansas.

"I know you've got a lot of experience, but a lot of things are the same but not the same," he said.

Following his confirmation, Profiri said in an interview it was "an honor and privilege" to be selected by Sanders and confirmed by the Board of Corrections.

The Arkansas Senate on Wednesday voted to confirm Sanders' nomination of Profiri as secretary of the Department of Corrections along with 13 other department heads.

Profiri started working at the Arizona Department of Corrections as a correctional officer in 1988. He was promoted into the Inspector General's Bureau as a criminal investigator, becoming interim deputy inspector general. He then moved to prison operations, where he was appointed to his current role in 2018, according to a news release issued last week from Sanders' office.

Profiri will likely play a key role during the regular legislative session that opened Monday as lawmakers are expected to address funding for expanding jail and prison space to ease overcrowding.

County jails through Arkansas were backed up with roughly 2,000 state prisoners, said Scott Bradley, executive director of the Arkansas Sheriff's Association, during an interview last week. Sheriffs from around the state told lawmakers in February that overcrowding had reached a crisis point.

The Board of Corrections permitted state officials to begin looking for a site to build a new prison in November. At the time, the state prison system had a capacity of 17,506 beds. If the state's inmate population continued to increase by 1.3% a year, Arkansas would need 2,200 more beds by 2032.

On Wednesday, Profiri said he was exploring "all alternatives" to easing the backlog.

"Public safety is paramount and key to the governor's platform," he said. "I'm here and nominated by her for this position to aid in reducing crime and for bringing greater public safety to Arkansans, and I will do that."

Sanders announced her intention to nominate Profiri, an Arizona native, on Jan. 3.

"His background and experiences, not only at the managerial level but more importantly as a correctional officer in Arizona, have uniquely prepared him to lead our Corrections Department with accountability, integrity, and professionalism," Sanders said in a news release.

Profiri also has served as an officer with the Coolidge Police Department and as a deputy sheriff with the Maricopa County sheriff's office. As a contracted senior expert analyst for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Profiri helped the agency evaluate its operations and assess the productivity of detention management at federal facilities.

In 2019, he briefly led the Arizona Department of Corrections after Director Charles Ryan retired following an investigation that found years of mismanagement at the department. Profiri returned to his post as deputy director when Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey appointed a new head of the agency.

Profiri replaces former Arkansas Department of Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves. Details on Profiri's salary were not available through the Department of Corrections on Wednesday. Graves' annual salary was $170,276.08, according to the Arkansas transparency website.

Sanders has announced nominees for 14 out of 15 cabinet positions. She has yet to announce an appointment for the Department of Health, which is headed by Renee Mallory on an interim basis.