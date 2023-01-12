Arkansas Economic Development Commission's O'Neal chosen to serve as its executive director

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has picked Clint O’Neal to serve as executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

“I am ready to unleash my vision to make Arkansas the best place in the nation to start and grow a business alongside Clint O’Neal, who will serve as Executive Director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission,” Sanders said in a news release Thursday. “His nearly two decades of experience in this field will be invaluable as we work together with Secretary Hugh McDonald to foster a pro-business, pro-worker environment, attracting companies across the nation — and world — to bring thousands of high-paying jobs to Arkansas.”

O’Neal has served as deputy director of global business at the commission since 2018. He began his career in economic development as a project manager at the commission then served as vice president of business recruitment for the Missouri Partnership, Missouri’s principal business recruitment and marketing organization, according to the news release.

“The team at AEDC is full of talented economic development professionals who believe in the mission and work every day to make Arkansas a top business destination," O’Neal said in the release. "I’m honored and excited to lead the organization that gave me the opportunity to start my career in economic development over 15 years ago.”