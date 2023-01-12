Arkansas Board of Education OKs extending charters but expresses reservations about campuses with D, F grades

The Arkansas Board of Education on Thursday approved extending the state-issued charters of several open-enrollment charter schools but expressed concern about charter campuses with state-issued D and F letter grades.

State Education Board approval of the charter renewals is necessary for the charter school systems to continue to operate beyond this current school year.

Education Board member Jeff Wood of Little Rock told his board colleagues that “I’m grumpy about D and F schools,” whether they are open-enrollment charter or traditional schools.

Arkansas’ publicly funded schools receive A-F letter grades that are based largely on the results of the state-required ACT Aspire exams given in grades 3-10 in math, literacy and science.

Wood initially asked that the Education Board do a review or dig into information about KIPP: Delta Public Schools, where the five campuses in Helena-West Helena and Blytheville have D or F state letter grades.

Board member Sarah Moore of Stuttgart opposed the motion to review, calling it inefficient in light of charter school reviews done before the issues reach the board.

Wood’s motion passed, but then Wood moved to rescind it after receiving assurances from Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education leaders that the state’s Charter Authorization Panel has asked for information from the affected charter schools. The requested information includes the steps that the schools are taking to accelerate student achievement in the aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic.

The authorizing panel — made up of state agency staff, former state Education Board members and others — is to receive and review that information in February, Deborah Coffman, state assistant commissioner for accountability, told the Education Board. Coffman invited the board members to send to the panel any questions they have about the schools and/or to observe the panel meetings, which are open to the public and live-streamed.

The board approved the renewal of state-issued charters for:

KIPP Delta Public Schools with campuses in Helena-West Helena and Blytheville and an enrollment cap of 2,600 for a five-year renewal.

Premier High Schools of Arkansas with campuses in Little Rock, Fort Smith, Texarkana and online — with an enrollment cap of 600 — for a five-year renewal. Premier schools are considered credit recovery schools and are exempt from letter grades.

ScholarMade Achievement Place, a Little Rock based open-enrollment charter school that serves grades kindergarten through eight, with a current enrollment cap of 520 pupils — for a seven-year renewal. The three schools under the ScholarMade umbrella have D and F state letter grades.

eStem Public Charter Schools with five campuses in Little Rock and an enrollment cap of 3,844 for a 10-year renewal, plus a report to the state in three years, along with a three-year waiver of state rules to provide for the system’s digital learning program. The eStem campuses have three C letter grades and two Ds.

Friendship Aspire Academies of Arkansas with campuses in Little Rock and Pine Bluff and an enrollment cap of 2,285 for a 10-year renewal. One Friendship campus has a D grade and others have Cs.