Stuttgart, 1909: "Mon. Eve, 7 P.M. We just got in from the country. Started at 2 o'clock, went 70 miles — finest country I ever saw." How one traveled 70 miles in five hours in 1909 other than by train is questionable. At the time, harvested rice was stacked in shocks until transported by wagons to the rice mill.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203