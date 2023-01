Arkansas State men vs. Texas State

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS ASU 9-8, 1-3 Sun Belt Conference; Texas State 9-8, 2-2

SERIES Texas State leads 11-4

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.;11.8;3.5

F Omar El-Sheikh, 6-8, Sr.;11.4;9.6

G Terrance Ford, 6-1, Fr.;8.6;2.1

G Avery Felts, 6-2, So.;8.1;2.8

F Izaiyah Nelson, 6-10, Fr.;4.6;4.9

COACH Mike Balado (78-88 in sixth season at ASU and overall)

Texas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Mason Harrell, 5-9, Sr.;16.9;3.4

F Tyrel Morgan, 6-5, Sr.;8.8;6.1

F Nate Martin, 6-8, Jr.;7.6;4.9

G Drue Drinnon, 6-1, Sr.;6.2;1.8

G Jordan Mason, 6-2, Fr.;2.6;1.2

COACH Terrence Johnson (48-23 in third season at Texas State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;Texas State

66.3;Points for;65.5

65.1;Points against;64.8

+3.3;Rebound margin;+0.7

+0.3;Turnover margin;+2.2

44.3;FG pct.;42.6

33.1;3-pt. pct.;28.6

66.3;FT pct.;69.7

CHALK TALK These teams split their two meetings last season, with ASU winning at home, 67-60, in January. ... Texas State guard Mason Harrell ranks sixth in scoring among Sun Belt players, averaging 16.9 points per game. ... The Bobcats have generated 60.0% of their scoring offense on two-point shots this season.

-- Mitchell Gladstone