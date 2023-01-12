ASC 2023 season includes 7 shows

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas announces its lineup for the 2023 theater season with seven productions, the center's largest season since 2004-2005, according to a news release.

ASC will feature productions in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater, located at ASC's home facility at 701 S. Main St., which holds 232 seats, and the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, at ART WORKS at 627 S. Main St., with 65 seats.

The season will kick off with the production of "The Play That Goes Wrong -- High School Edition," directed by Jonathan R. Hoover. The show will take place Feb. 16-19 at the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater.

ASC brings a classic to the Robinson Black Box Theater with the production of "Steel Magnolias," which will be directed by ASC Theater Programs Manager Lindsey Collins. The production is set for March 10-12 and March 17-19.

Kayla Earnest, Keiren Minter and Kourtlynn Pinkins, all employees at ASC, will co-direct the classic children's-tale "Charlotte's Web" April 20-23 on the Catherine M. Bellamy stage. Guests will follow the journey of Wilbur and Charlotte, laughing and crying throughout, according to the release.

"I'm really excited about how diverse our theater season is this year," said Earnest. "There's an opportunity for everyone to be a part of a production, and there's something for everyone to enjoy as an audience member."

ASC theater veteran Bethany Gere will direct the first show of the summer, "The Last Five Years," June 16-18 and 23-25. Adults can enjoy the intimate, two-person musical following a five-year relationship between Jamie, a rising novelist, and Cathy, a struggling actress. "The production is made of touching revelations about the pervasive joys and stresses that emerge when two creative people fall in love," according to the release.

Summer musicals are the largest productions of the year, and the 2023 summer musical will be "Rock of Ages," directed by Lindsey Collins and Joel Anderson, and choreographed by Heather Bankhead. This show will take place July 21-23 and July 28-30.

"The production will be a big, brash, energetic tribute to classic rock, to over-the-top ballads and fierce guitar, to the gritty glamour and rough energy of the Sunset Strip. This jukebox musical features '80s hits such as 'We Built this City,' 'I Wanna Rock,' 'Don't Stop Believin' and much more," according to the release.

Fall will bring another classic to the Black Box Theater with "Over the River and Through the Woods" Sept. 15-17 and 22-24.

"The play follows Nick, a single, Italian-American marketing executive from New Jersey, who announces to his grandparents his upcoming plan to move across the country. His grandparents are devastated and quickly concoct a series of hilarious schemes to keep Nick from leaving, including introducing him to the woman of his dreams," according to the release.

ASC's last production of the year is a Southeast Arkansas staple -- Razzle Dazzle. ASC's longtime biannual fundraiser show returns in time for the holidays. Visitors can enjoy performances by volunteers from all across Southeast Arkansas. Proceeds go toward ASC's children's programming. The fundraising production will take place Dec. 15-17 in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater.

"The theaters offer full-scale collaboration and give volunteers the opportunity to learn skills in set design, lighting, sound, directing, and other theater related facets. The creative minds of the entire community are welcome to participate. ASC welcomes community members to audition regardless of experience," according to the release.

Matthew Howard, ASC's visitor relations coordinator, describes ASC as "a place to connect with community members and build friendships -- some of which last a lifetime."

For more information on ASC's productions and season tickets contact Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org.

To register for auditions, visit asc701.org/auditions. More information on the 2023 theater season is available at asc701.org/2023-season. Details: asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.