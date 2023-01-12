ASU women at Southern Miss.

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Miss.

RECORDS ASU 5-10, 0-4 Sun Belt Conference; Southern Mississippi 10-5, 3-1

SERIES Series tied 2-2

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Izzy Higginbottom, 5-7, So.;14.9;2.9

G Keya Patton, 5-7, Sr.;9.6;4.5

F Anna Griffin, 6-1, So.;9.3;8.8

G Leilani Augmon, 5-11, So.;6.9;5.1

F Kiayra Ellis, 6-0, So.;5.0;4.4

COACH Destinee Rogers (13-20 in second season at ASU and overall)

Southern Mississippi

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Domonique Davis, 5-6, Jr.;18.5;4.4

C Melyia Grayson, 6-3, So.;11.3;5.2

G Jacorriah Bracey, 5-9, So.;8.4;4.2

F Femi Funeus, 6-2, Sr.;7.1;5.9

G Lauren Gross, 5-9, Sr.5.0;3.7

COACH Joye Lee-McNelis (298-268 in 19th season at Southern Mississippi and 527-424 in 31st season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;Southern Miss

70.0;Points for;61.5

72;8;Points against;59.1

-2.2;Rebound margin;+5.7

+0.8;Turnover margin;+0.6

39.2;FG pct.;40.5

29.1;3-pt. pct.;27.6

70.0;FT pct.;68.3

CHALK TALK ASU has not played Southern Mississippi since 2000 and the Red Wolves last visited Hattiesburg in 1999. ... ASU assistant coach Connor McNelis is the son of Golden Eagles Coach Joye Lee-McNelis and served as both a men's basketball manager and women's basketball student assistant. ... Southern Mississippi guard Domonique Davis leads the Sun Belt in scoring at 18.5 points per game.

-- Mitchell Gladstone