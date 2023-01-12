Baseball hire on at UAPB

Shane Youman-Osuoha has been hired as pitching coach and co-recruiting coordinator at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

"We're very excited to welcome Shane Youman-Osuoha to UAPB Baseball," head baseball Coach Carlos James said. "Shane has had an incredible career at LSU before getting drafted. Throughout his playing career, he has played under some great coaches and has developed many pitchers who have gone on to play well in college and drafted to Major League Baseball. Shane has a wealth of experience and is an outstanding teacher of the game. We're excited to see his impact on our program."

A native of New Iberia, La., Youman-Osuoha is a 1997 graduate of New Iberia Senior High. While attending NISH, Youman-Osuoha was a three-year letterman in both baseball and basketball. After graduating, he was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers but opted to attend Louisiana State University. He was a member of the 2000 College World Series national championship team, and in 2001 he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates. After four years in the minor leagues, Shane made his major league debut on Sept. 10, 2006, against the Cincinnati Reds. He went on to pitch parts of two seasons with the Pirates before finishing his playing career in Taiwan and South Korea, respectively.

Since retiring, Youman has coached and mentored at the Texas Rangers Youth Academy, served as pitching coach for Team France, and the State College Spikes of the MLB Draft League. He's currently the owner of a baseball training facility, TruYou Athletics, in Fort Worth, where he teaches and mentors youth about the game of baseball and life.

A resident of Mansfield, Texas, Coach Youman-Osuoha is married to wife Rosalyn and they have one daughter, Noelle.