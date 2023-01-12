Beating up 3-year-old boy nets 30 years in prison for Siloam Springs man

BENTONVILLE -- A Siloam Springs man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after admitting to injuring a 3-year-old boy.

Rolando Obispo Jr., 24, pleaded guilty Wednesday to domestic battering.

Obispo was arrested in May 2021 after someone asked Benton County Sheriff's Office deputies to do a welfare check at a home concerning a child with severe bruising all over his body. The person reported having photographs of the child's injuries, according to court documents.

The deputy was shown a video of the boy with both of his eyes blackened, his left eye swollen shut and missing hair, according to court documents. The deputy learned the incident happened in early April, according to the affidavit.

Brianna Setser, Obispo's girlfriend, said she went to the store and left her son with Obispo. She said Obispo called and texted her to come home, and when she returned, she saw her son's face was bruised and swollen, the affidavit states.

Setser said Obispo told her he was trying to change the boy's diaper, and he was kicking and crawling away. Setser said Obispo told her he picked up the boy by his hair and threw him to the ground. Obispo told her he then picked up the boy by his ears and threw him onto the bed and slapped him because he wouldn't stop crying, according to the affidavit.

The boy was taken May 11 to Arkansas Children's Northwest where it was discovered he had a parietal skull fracture on his left side with soft tissue swelling, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren sentenced Obispo to 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Obispo was ordered to complete an anger management program.

He was ordered not to have any contact with the child.

Setser, 22, of Siloam Springs pleaded guilty in December to permitting the abuse of a child.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 6. A plea agreement calls for her to be placed on 10 years of state-supervised probation and serve 115 days in the Benton County Jail

She also agreed to terminate her parental rights.