Beebe man accused of terroristic threats

HOT SPRINGS -- The estranged husband of a local woman was arrested on a felony warrant late Monday accusing him of sending her threatening messages and photos of him posing next to firearms and dead hogs in June and July.

Colbie Wayne Grimley Jenkins, 31, of Beebe turned himself in at the Hot Springs Police Department shortly before 9 p.m. Monday and was taken into custody on a charge of first-degree terroristic threatening, a felony punishable by up to six years in prison.

Jenkins was later released on a $10,000 bond and is set to appear on Jan. 24 in Garland County District Court.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on June 15, police responded to a residence on Wildwood Circle and spoke to a woman who stated she was receiving threatening texts from her husband, identified as Jenkins.

She said she and Jenkins are going through a divorce and he had not lived at the residence for several months and was believed to be living in Florida. She said that day he was notified of an emergency court order giving her sole custody of their son, and he "became angry."

She said he sent her numerous texts with some saying, "I will see my son or neither of us will," and "Ain't no one gonna save you. It'll take an Army, you know this. You know I have more experience than anyone that will come out. You and I can go together."

Other messages indicated if he couldn't see his son "you better be ready to kill me" and that their son "can have no parents if he can't have me. If you want to push me that far I will go that far," police said.

She noted he also sent a photo of himself with "a rifle bullet in his mouth." On July 3, police said he sent more messages saying, "If you think it's okay to take me out of [the son's] life, why is it not okay for someone to take you out of his life?"

He repeatedly indicated if their son "doesn't get his dad, he doesn't get his mom either," police said. He then sent six photos, including one of Jenkins shooting a duck, one of him holding a shotgun while hunting, one with him holding two rifles on top of three dead hogs and two others with Jenkins posing with dead hogs and guns.

On July 8, Hot Springs police Detective Mark Fallis was able to obtain the text messages and photos sent to the woman. A warrant for Jenkins' arrest was issued on July 11.