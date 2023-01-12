Benefits With Friends | Carin Schoppmeyer: Events honor memory of Martin Luther King Jr.

Benefits With Friends

Martin Luther King Jr. Events

What: Under the theme "Crossing the Bridge over Troubled Waters," the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith will partner with area agencies to host a slate of events honoring the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., organizers say. Activities include a prayer service, annual breakfast and commemorative march, educational sessions, a peanut butter drive and fireside chats.

Jan. 15

A Concert of Prayer -- 5 p.m., James Missionary Baptist Church, 4916 High Street, Fort Smith.

Jan. 16-21 (Monday-Friday)

Peanut butter drive for River Valley Regional Food Bank -- UAFS Campus Center. A collection bin will also be placed at the Elm Grove Community Center on Jan. 16.

Civil Rights Movement books and media on display -- UAFS Boreham Library.

Jan. 16

MLK Day breakfast and panel discussion -- "Crossing the Bridge Over Troubled Waters, Fostering Community-Based Solutions," Nya Stewart, 7:30 a.m., Elm Grove Community Center, MLK Park.

Symbolic March Around MLK Park -- 9:30 a.m., Elm Grove Community Center, MLK Park.

Jan. 19

Civil Rights Movement public lecture -- Dr. Matt McCoy, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Gardner 201 at UAFS.

Jan. 20

Public presentation -- "Collaboration to Foster Cultural Tolerance," Dr. Ann-Gee Lee, 1-1:50 p.m., Vines 235 at UAFS.

More information: uafs.edu/mlk.

-- Carin Schoppmeyer

cschoppmeyer@nwaonline.com