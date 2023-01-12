Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Public Notices Core Values Newsletters Archive Obits Puzzles Sports Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Benefits With Friends

Benefits With Friends | Carin Schoppmeyer: Events honor memory of Martin Luther King Jr.

by Carin Schoppmeyer | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Visitors look to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial as snow falls in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Ceremonies scheduled for the site on Monday, to mark the Martin Luther King, Jr. national holiday, have been canceled because of the weather. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Benefits With Friends

Martin Luther King Jr. Events

What: Under the theme "Crossing the Bridge over Troubled Waters," the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith will partner with area agencies to host a slate of events honoring the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., organizers say. Activities include a prayer service, annual breakfast and commemorative march, educational sessions, a peanut butter drive and fireside chats.

Jan. 15

A Concert of Prayer -- 5 p.m., James Missionary Baptist Church, 4916 High Street, Fort Smith.

Jan. 16-21 (Monday-Friday)

Peanut butter drive for River Valley Regional Food Bank -- UAFS Campus Center. A collection bin will also be placed at the Elm Grove Community Center on Jan. 16.

Civil Rights Movement books and media on display -- UAFS Boreham Library.

Jan. 16

MLK Day breakfast and panel discussion -- "Crossing the Bridge Over Troubled Waters, Fostering Community-Based Solutions," Nya Stewart, 7:30 a.m., Elm Grove Community Center, MLK Park.

Symbolic March Around MLK Park -- 9:30 a.m., Elm Grove Community Center, MLK Park.

Jan. 19

Civil Rights Movement public lecture -- Dr. Matt McCoy, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Gardner 201 at UAFS.

Jan. 20

Public presentation -- "Collaboration to Foster Cultural Tolerance," Dr. Ann-Gee Lee, 1-1:50 p.m., Vines 235 at UAFS.

More information: uafs.edu/mlk.

-- Carin Schoppmeyer

cschoppmeyer@nwaonline.com

  photo  FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. The U.S. economy “has never worked fairly for Black Americans — or, really, for any American of color,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a speech delivered Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 one of many by national leaders acknowledging unmet needs for racial equality on Martin Luther King Day. (AP Photo, File)
  

Print Headline: Martin Luther King Jr. remembered with events in River Valley

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT