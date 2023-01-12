Californians clean up storm damage, brace for more





LOS ANGELES -- Storm-ravaged California scrambled to clean up and repair widespread damage on Wednesday as the lashing rain eased in many areas, although thunderstorms led a new atmospheric river into the northern half of the state.

The plume of moisture lurking off the coast stretched all the way over the Pacific to Hawaii, making it "a true Pineapple Express," the National Weather Service said.

The latest rains were expected to impact only Northern California, giving the south a break until more wet weather arrives by the weekend.

At least 18 people have died in the storms battering the state. The figure is likely to rise, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday during a visit to the scenic town of Capitola on the Santa Cruz coast that was hard hit by high surf and flooding creek waters last week.

A 43-year-old woman who called 911 and said her car was stuck in floodwaters Tuesday was found dead a day later inside the submerged vehicle north of San Francisco, according to the Sonoma County sheriff's office. When the search resumed at sunrise Wednesday, divers discovered the car under about 10 feet of water off a rural road near Forestville, the department said.

To the south in the central part of the state, a pickup driver and a motorcyclist were killed Tuesday in the San Joaquin Valley when a tree that had been struck by lightning fell on them, authorities said.

More than half of California's 58 counties were declared disaster areas, the governor said.

The previous storm that began Monday was one in a series that began late last month and repairing the damage may cost more than $1 billion, said Adam Smith, a disaster expert with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Los Angeles Times reported.

California Department of Transportation snowplows high in the Eastern Sierra were running around the clock to fully reopen U.S. 395, which at one time was blocked by 75 miles of snow, ice and rocks. The Palisades Tahoe ski resort reported that it had received 300 inches of snowfall so far this season.

Crews worked to clear other major highways that were closed by rock slides, swamped by flooding or smothered with mud while more than 10,000 people who were ordered out of seaside towns on the central coast were allowed to return home.

That included Montecito, a wealthy Santa Barbara County community that is home to Prince Harry and other celebrities where 23 people died and more than 100 homes were destroyed in a mudslide five years ago.

Yet thousands of people living near rain-swollen creeks and rivers remained under evacuation orders. In the San Joaquin Valley, raging waters from Bear Creek flooded parts of the city of Merced and neighboring Planada, a small agricultural community along a highway leading to Yosemite National Park.

All 4,000 residents of Planada were ordered to leave Tuesday morning. Neighborhoods were under water with cars submerged up to their roofs. Residents ordered to evacuate carried whatever they could salvage on their backs as they left in the rain.

Despite the rain, most of the state remained in extreme or severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The storms may help locally "but will not resolve the long-term drought challenges," said Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator.

A line of thunderstorms moving into the Sierra foothills produced a tornado with winds up to 90 mph that tore up trees for about a half-mile before dawn Tuesday in rural Calaveras County, 85 miles east of San Francisco. A few minutes earlier, gusts estimated at 75 mph lifted a large horse barn over a fence, damaged trees and other barn roofs, the Sacramento National Weather Service office said.

The search also continued Wednesday for a 5-year-old who was snatched from his mother's arms by the raging floodwaters that swept through communities across the state this week, as even more rain fell on beleaguered areas of Northern California. The forecast was shaping up for another deluge and the chance of more downed trees and rock slides this weekend.

Breaks in the weather allowed rescuers to resume using divers, drones and helicopters to search for Kyle Doan, who was lost in the floods in San Luis Obispo County on Monday while on the way to his first day of kindergarten after the holiday break.

Information for this article was contributed by Brian Melley, Christopher Weber, John Antczak, Stefanie Dazio, Janie Har, Olga R. Rodriguez, Kathleen Ronayne, Noah Berger and Seth Borenstein of The Associated Press and by Victoria Kim and Mike Ives of The New York Times.





Pacific Gas & Electric crews work into the evening Tuesday in Santa Cruz, Calif., to replace power lines damaged by high winds. Severe storms that have ravaged the coast eased Wednesday, but more rain is expected, mainly in Northern California. At least 18 people have died in the storms, and that figure is expected to rise, Gov. Gavin Newsom said. Thousands of people living near rain-swollen rivers and creeks remained under evacuation orders. More photos at arkansasonline.com/112cali/. (AP/The Santa Cruz Sentinel/Shmuel Thaler)











Gallery: Scenes of heavy rain in California







