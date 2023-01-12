Central Arkansas Water's board OKs 10-year schedule of rate increases; 1st set to take effect in July

Central Arkansas Water's board of commissioners at a meeting Thursday approved a 10-year schedule of rate increases meant to boost revenue that will impose higher prices on water customers every year through 2032.

The rate resolution was approved in an unanimous voice vote of the seven-member board.

After adopting the resolution, board members approved two of three proposed amendments written to give Central Arkansas Water flexibility on certain elements of the rate package. The amendments adopted on Thursday give the utility the authority to reduce, defer or cancel rate increases and to create a rate tier below Tier 1.

The third proposed amendment, which would allow the utility to adopt an "incentive commercial rate" tied to economic development projects, was tabled.

The first set of higher rates is expected to take effect July 1. Another set of rate increases will take effect Jan. 1, 2024, then January 1 of every subsequent year.

Working with the consulting firm Raftelis, Central Arkansas Water officials arrived at the 10-year rate schedule late last year. They believe $685 million in needed capital improvements as well as the costs associated with increasing and retaining the utility's workforce will require revenue to more than double over the next decade.

A typical household on a five-eighths-inch-diameter meter that consumes water at a rate of 3 CCF (hundred cubic feet) per month is expected to experience an increase to its monthly bill from $15.80 in 2022 to $32.51 by 2032, according to a recent rate forecast. One CCF equals 748 gallons.

