Chronograph vital for shooting

For years, I never thought I needed to shoot with a chronograph, and now I won't shoot without one.

During most of the years that I loaded my own ammunition, I relied on and quoted the velocities printed for the loads I used in reloading manuals. After acquiring a chronograph, I learned how much variance there is between published velocities and actual velocities.

So many factors influence bullet velocity. For example, testing for reloading manuals occurs indoors in stable temperatures under florescent lights. Sunlight does not heat up test barrels, and winter cold does not constrict barrels. All of these things influence chamber and barrel pressures, which govern muzzle velocity.

You also have to read the specs for the tests themselves. They tell you the length of the barrel used in testing a particular cartridge, as well as the exact primer and brass case. There is a wide variance in the strength of charges among primers. Some manufacturers, like Lake City, use thicker brass than Hornady or Winchester. That means a load with some room to spare inside a Winchester case might be a compressed load in a Lake City case. That affects pressure, too, which affects velocity.

If you can't clock your loads, you don't really know what you're shooting. For example, I wrote a lot of articles over the years about shooting reloads in my Ruger Model 77 chambered in 6.5x55 Swedish. I have always prioritized accuracy over speed. I wanted my loads to print the tightest groups that my gun was capable of shooting. We routinely got well within half minute of accuracy. That's phenomenal for a factory rifle. It's miraculous for a Ruger, a great hunting rifle that is not known for target grade accuracy.

The barrel made all the difference in accuracy and, as I discovered later, for it's lack of velocity.

Bill Pool, owner of Arkansas Gun Traders in Benton, said that the Ruger does not make its own barrels. To keep costs down, Ruger bought the cheapest barrels available. Those are never really accurate barrels, but they're good enough for killing deer-size game out to a couple of hundred yards.

Such barrels are abundant in .243-cal, .30-caliber, .277-cal, and 7mm (.284-cal.). They are not common in .264-cal. and .358-cal., Pool said, so Ruger had to buy better barrels in those diameters.

All my data for my Swede reloads showed muzzle velocities in the range of 2,500-2,600 feet per second. I loaded some that were listed at about 2,800 fps., and I quoted those velocities in print.

Imagine my surprise when I shot them through a chronograph and found that my hottest loads rarely touched 2,600 fps, and those were spikes in batches that averaged in the 2,500 fps range. I was disappointed, but I was also enlightened. A pencil-thin, 22-inch barrel would never generate substantially faster velocities.

That's the main impetus that drove me to the 6.5 Creedmoor, a cartridge that on paper comes out the gate at velocities that exceed mid-range Swede loads.

In reality it doesn't. Shooting two different 6.5 Creedmoor rifles through a chronograph revealed that they're not substantially faster than my Swede, and that any gain in speed is probably attributable to longer barrels.

Unfortunately, this revelation offended my Creedmoor, a Remington Model 700 5R, which promptly disabled my chronograph. It's a Caldwell Ballistic Systems Chronograph, a nifty, user-friendly unit that is also flimsy. I placed it too close to my rifle, and the first shot blew the sky shields to the heavens and knocked the unit onto the ground.

At first, I thought I shot the chronograph, but the gun's muzzle blast was the culprit. Since I was at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's shooting range in Mayflower, I felt uncomfortable putting the chrony too far downrange. I put it back together and shot again. I also blew it apart again.

The second offense seemed to have damaged a connection to its circuit board. The unit powers up, but the sensors do not detect objects passing over them.

Now I am in the market for another chronograph. Until I get one, I don't see any point in shooting because merely punching holes in paper tells an incomplete story.