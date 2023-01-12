Circuit Court judge sets hearing next week for former legislator jailed until he pays support to ex-wife

Jeremy Hutchinson's mental health is "deteriorating" and he's lost weight in custody, his attorney reported Wednesday in another bid to have the former legislator released from jail.

Hutchinson is now scheduled to get his first chance for a face-to-face plea to a judge to end his ongoing incarceration for failing to pay more than $500,000 in child support, among other things.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cara Connors set a 10 a.m. hearing for Tuesday to consider Hutchinson's request to be released from the contempt-of-court order that put him in the Pulaski County jail two weeks ago and will keep him there -- unless Connors relents -- until he pays his ex-wife $524,000 toward financial obligations of $629,898 to her and their children incurred from the couple's 2011 divorce.

In his acknowledgement of the hearing, Hutchinson's attorney further pleads with the judge to let his client out of jail immediately, suggesting that Hutchinson could be released with an ankle monitor.

"I know that you have been very gracious. However, I would like to ask for one more thing," Benton lawyer Clint Lancaster wrote. "Would you please consider releasing my client from jail pending the hearing? I saw Mr. Hutchinson today [sic] and his mental health is rapidly deteriorating and he has lost weight since the first time I saw him nearly a week and half ago."

If he can get out of jail, Hutchinson can sell his few possessions to go toward what he owes, Lancaster stated in Wednesday's letter.

"[He] can gather what assets he does have, which is not much, and put them in the registry of the court for the court to auction or hold as a ... bond," the letter states. "I am confident he will be there [on Tuesday] because, if he doesn't, it will greatly harm his sentencing prospects in federal court."

His assets are the title to his daughter's car, which is in Hutchinson's name, as well as a $60 Robinhood stock-trading account based on Bitcoin and stocks, plus an Apple watch, golf clubs, earbuds, a pair of cuff links and photos of his time in the state Senate, according to Lancaster. Further, if he's free, Hutchinson can go back to working for the food delivery services DoorDash and Grubhub, earning at least $40 that can go toward his debts.

Connors' predecessor, Judge Alice Gray, jailed Hutchinson after a series of court hearings before retiring last month. Gray ruled that the father of three deliberately shirked his financial responsibilities, which include contributing to his children's health insurance and paying for college, despite being able to pay. He had agreed to pay $10,500 monthly in child support alone.

His lawyers say his ability to pay was drastically curtailed following his federal indictment on bribery and tax fraud counts in September 2018, followed by his decision to give up his law license rather than face disbarment. His ex-wife counters that Hutchinson, who has remarried, lived a "luxurious" lifestyle without paying what he owed, even at times when he had earned six-figure fees.

Hutchinson has since pleaded guilty to the federal charges, related to a larger Medicaid fraud scheme, and faces federal prison time and fines when he is sentenced at the end of the month. His lawyers have also complained that Hutchinson's detention has kept him from helping prepare his defense to a possible federal prison sentence.

Lancaster has described Hutchinson's ongoing detention as the equivalent of putting him into an illegal "debtor's prison," because Hutchinson cannot pay his former spouse what he owes. Lancaster has unsuccessfully sought his client's release through other legal avenues, federal bankruptcy court and the Arkansas Supreme Court.

Hutchinson also has legal reasons for not paying his former spouse, according to his lawyer. To do so would negate his ability to appeal the judge's ruling that he owes $629,898 to his ex, and he's arguing that a technicality should negate the financial obligations from his 2011 divorce.

Hutchinson, the son of a former U.S. senator and nephew of an ex-governor, served two terms in the state House and Senate as a Republican before his indictment ended his political career.