City leaders meet at annual seminar

Mayors, council members and other city officials leaders from across the state are gathering in person and online for the Arkansas Municipal League’s 2023 Winter Conference at the Little Rock Marriott and Statehouse Convention Center this week.

The conference began Wednesday. Attendees will hear an overview of the statutory roles of local elected officials in Arkansas, updates on the American Rescue Plan Act and Arkansas’ opioid litigation. There will also be a preview of the 94th General Assembly of the Arkansas Legislature.

Several awards will be presented, including the Arkansas Business Publishing Group 2022 Trendsetter City Awards and the Engage|AR 2022 Volunteer Community of the Year Awards.

The conference will include five hours of core certification credit and three hours of continuing education credit as part of the League’s voluntary certification program for municipal officials and municipal personnel.



