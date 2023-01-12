Free tax assistance set

Free tax preparation is being held by appointment from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. A Super Saturday tax service will also be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 28.

The tax preparation is provided through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. VITA offers free tax help to people who generally make $54,000 or less, persons with disabilities, and elderly taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their tax returns.

Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration (PBICVR) and the United Way of Southeast Arkansas began offering this service in January, according to a news release.

Internal Revenue Service certified volunteers provide VITA free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals.

Participants must call to make an appointment and bring documentation including photo ID, Social Security cards, copy of last year's tax return, and all tax-related forms (W2, 1098, 1099). Married couples filing jointly must both attend the appointment.

To make an appointment or for details, call (870) 730-1131.

Farm to school grants available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture extended the deadline for applications to the Arkansas School Garden Grant Program and the Arkansas Taste Test Grant Program through Jan. 25, according to a news release.

The school garden grant program helps schools start or expand gardens on school grounds. The department will award $500 grants to 50 schools to purchase soil, specialty crop seeds and plants, and gardening equipment. For details, visit https://agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-programs/farm-to-school/school-gardens/arkansas-school-garden-grant-program/ or contact Erica Benoit at erica.benoit@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

The taste test grant program helps schools lead cafeteria taste tests of locally grown specialty crops. The department will award $250 grants to 20 schools to purchase kitchen equipment and utensils, serving materials, and specialty crop seeds and plants. For details, visit https://agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-programs/farm-to-school/local-procurement/arkansas-taste-test-grant-program/ or contact Lindsey Cartwright at lindsey.cartwright@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Locals on Mississippi honors' lists

Keller Bigham of Warren is on the Dean's List and Cortney Alford of Lake Village is on the President's List for the fall 2022 semester at Mississippi College at Clinton, Miss., according to a news release.

Dean's List recipients must maintain a 3.5 grade point average and the President's List honorees must maintain a 4.0 grade point average.

Neighbor to Neighbor sets soup fundraiser

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., will hold its annual Souper Bowl Soup Sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 9.

"Get ready for some football on Super Bowl Sunday by purchasing soups, chowders, and chilis made by some of the best chefs around. Cash or credit cards accepted," according to a news release.

This year, the soup sale will be held at Neighbor to Neighbor due to a scheduling conflict at First United Methodist Church, according to the release.

Details: Pat Tate, executive director, Neighbor to Neighbor, (870) 534-2883.