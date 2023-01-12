Early morning vehicle collision in Fort Smith leaves one man dead

FORT SMITH -- Police responded to the scene of a single-vehicle collision at 1400 Grand Ave. that left a man dead about 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Aric Mitchell, police spokesman, wrote in a Wednesday morning news release that accident reconstruction was proceeding.

A report from Arkansas State Police identified the man as Joshua Lee Hill, 37, of Fort Smith.

Hill was driving east near the 1400 block of Grand Avenue in a 1989 Jeep when he left the road and struck a traffic light at the intersection of Grand Avenue and North East Street, according to the report.

The report states the weather was foggy and the road was dry at the time of the crash.