EDITORIAL: Get off my lawn, or so says LA to college football fans

Signs posted throughout the parking lots declared "No tailgating allowed" before the college football national championship game played earlier this week in a Los Angeles suburb.

Leave it to our friends in California to provide the buzzkill, the get-off-my-manicured-lawn reproach to the sport's crowning event. (Unless you're inside shilling out $17 for a beer. Then it's more like, "Come in and stay a while. We sure do love you folks from the South.")

That the sport's still-new playoff culmination already takes on the corporate timbre of the NFL only adds to the fake-Christmas-tree ambience of the event. But what else could one expect from an ESPN production, played out in such an artificially magnificent edifice? So-Fi Stadium, as far removed from the heart of college football as one can get, reminds one of advanced AI's attempt to reproduce Rita Hayworth. Beautiful, indeed. But somehow hollow.

Looking back, TCU fans might consider the opening kickoff to have provided just as effective a piece of damper as the no-tailgating snoot. And the over-by-halftime outcome surely was buzzkill enough for those casual fans who had fallen victim to Cinderella (as they are wont to do) and actually expected a close game.

But don't pity the over-matched Horned Frogs, who were simply out of their league. (And with a slyly inserted second-half running clock, the beat-down was of the mercy-rule variety, though it delivered none of its namesake clemency.)

Georgia outclassed the field this year in winning consecutive titles. But for a program in TCU that languished in the old Southwest Conference for the better part of a century and languishes still in the Lone Star shadows of UT and A&M, a playoff berth and semifinal win will look mighty nice on the mantle.

It's a shame, though, that Frog fans were denied a chance to tailgate, to interact with their counterparts in such a setting, and experience a proper pre-game vibe. At least they could've had those memories from this week in La-La Land.

Meanwhile, Georgia fans' memories will trend to the post-game as opposed to the pre-. Still, one fan from Macon told The New York Times that tailgating represents "Saturday church together" for fans from the South.

"We fellowship, get food and sing songs and talk about the glory, so it is a bummer," he said.

We suspect he and fellow Dawg fans got over Old Man So-Fi's "get off my lawn" rant pretty quick.